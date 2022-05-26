ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia 2024 Rankings Update - The Top-10

By Phil Kerber
 6 days ago

As the spring high school season comes to a close, we bring our focus to the class of 2024 before a busy summer circuit. Like it is with every class in Georgia, the top is loaded with future high end draft prospects. Through only two years in their prep careers, these...

State Games of GA: Day 3-4 Recap

The Championship matchup between Viper Baseball Academy and Georgia Power National was intense as two teams loaded with talent were representing their home states of Alabama and Georgia. The Trophy stayed in state though, With an 82 pitch CG by ‘24 RHP Carter Casabella and a 3 RBI performance by 3B/RHP Asher Sabom, who can absolutely fly.
GEORGIA STATE
2022 FHSAA State Championships Recap

Stoneman Douglas takes down Hagerty behind a Jake Clemente complete game. Clemente finished with 10Ks allowing 1 hit and 1 run. Palm Beach Gardens defeats Plant 3-2. Enzo Vertucci (2 RBIs) and AJ Hunerberg (RBI) led the way for PBG. 7A Championship. Stoneman Douglas vs. Palm Beach Gardens. 2022 Chris...
FLORIDA STATE
Aces National Scout Day: Statistical Analysis

The Aces National Scout Day took place Sunday, May 29th at South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. The event featured players from the 2023-2027 classes from Aces National participating in a pro-style workout followed by live bullpens in front of the PBR Florida Scouting Staff. Today, we...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Updated Maryland 2022 Rankings Released: Top 30

It is with great excitement that we release to you our updated Maryland Class of 2022 Rankings. Our updated 250 will come to you over the course of the next two days with today highlighting the top 30 players we have ranked in the class. These rankings are a direct result of our boots-on-the-ground approach to scouting.
MARYLAND STATE
2022 OHSAA Tournament: Regional Preview - Division II

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Power 25 | Division I | Division II | Division III | Division IV. To nominate a player for the All-State Teams, please click here. 2022 OHSAA Tournament: Regional Preview - Division II. ***** Email has...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Power 25: IHSA Playoff Update

With the IHSA playoffs starting to wind down and sectional play, as well as the state playoffs for some, set to start this week, we're taking a look at 'Power 25' teams in action across Illinois. Below you'll get an update on teams currently in the 'Power 25', which teams...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Power 25: Week 9

TOP-3 + No. 1 Whitefish Bay (23-2): With this being our last Power 25 update until the end of the playoffs, Whitefish Bay made it through the entire season staying atop our Power 25 rankings. Whitefish Bay started off their week with a dominant 5-0 win over No. 3 Franklin which was followed up with a 10-0 win over Waukesha South. The Blue Dukes then ran into a Wauwatosa West squad who handed them their second loss of the season – and something to watch will be the possibility of a rematch in the Regional title game Thursday. Nonetheless, this Blue Duke squad seems poised to bring home some hardware as the playoffs start rolling around across the state, replicating the run that the 2021 Sun Prairie squad went on, going from start to finish as the No. 1-ranked team on the Power 25, and eventually winning a state championship.
WISCONSIN STATE

