Add an Exit Zero tank top to your wardrobe and stay cool all season long. Our tanks are flattering, super soft and look great wi…

Cape May, NJ

Add an Exit Zero tank top to your wardrobe and stay cool all season long. Our tanks are flattering, super soft and look great with shorts, leggings or...

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY! I hope that Everyone is having a FUN and Safe Holiday weekend! PLEASE don’t forget the reason for this holiday. THANK YOU to ALL Vets! Sea Bass action is good but not many Keepers. The Drumfishing is still in Full swing and we have seats available on ALL weekday Drum Trips as well as a few open seats on the Saturday nights. Only a few weeks left for Drum! Don’t miss out, Plan your trip NOW! Monday 5/30/22 is Very light, so if you are interested, call (609)884-3421 to reserve seats TODAY! I hope to see all of you again for a day or evening on the water and your chance at some of the action. Check these guys out…and Get to the SEA STAR III.
The first Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market of the season was a huge success! You’re favorite vendors are back, and we’ve even added some great new vendors to the mix this season. The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market will happen every Saturday until Labor Day, from 8am to 12:30pm! Don’t miss out on everything this weekly event has to offer 🥕🌽🍅🧅💐🪐🌻🥖 #DOOWW #DowntownWildwoodFarmersMarket #DowntownWildwood #ByrnePlaza #PacificAve #WildwoodByTheSea.
Join us for lunch during our extended hours TOMORROW, Mon, May 30 — we will open at 12! Enjoy our famously juicy burgers and acclaimed curries, washed down with Cape May drafts and crafted cocktails. Outdoor and indoor dining is first-come, first served OR book one of our private dining trailers online at exitzero.com/fillingstation.
We’re excited because Double Play” has a Double header today. Show time is 2PM and 7PM. Get your tickets today by calling box office at 609-770-8311 or visiting capemaystage.org. Click https://www.capemaystage.org for tickets. #doubleplay #shorenj #capemay #capemaynj #capemaycounty #capemaystrong #capemaylive #njtheater #njtheatrealliance #njstage #broadway #capemaystage. Source ». TAGS:...
Just one week left until Girl Scouts hit the water at the Institute! On Saturday, June 4, it’s an afternoon of Nature Kayaking (and a picnic lunch!) as Girl Scouts experience the wildlife and wonder of the wetlands by getting right down and in it! Join us for a fascinating kayak tour through channels and tidal creeks, and get an up-close view of what makes a wetlands such a rich and incredible ecosystem.
