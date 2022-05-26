Older Volunteers Wanted for Sleep Research

Juana Valdés, associate professor in the UMass Amherst Department of Art, is a recipient of the 2022 Latinx Artist Fellowship. The Mellon Foundation and the Ford Foundation announced the newest cohort of the Latinx Artist Fellowship—a multi-year initiative administered by the US Latinx Art Forum (USLAF) in collaboration with the New York Foundation for the Arts. In its second year, the fellowship recognizes 15 of the most compelling Latinx visual artists working in the United States today and aims to address a systemic lack of support, visibility and patronage of Latinx visual artists—individuals of Latin American or Caribbean descent, born or living in the United States.

