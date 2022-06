Advances in machine learning have made lifelike artificial human faces possible. You may even have seen such faces, made with what is known as General Adversarial Networks, or GANs, in “deepfake” videos on the internet, for example. A new interdisciplinary collaboration between two Haverford scientists seeks to understand not just how these fake faces are created, but also how they are perceived by others.

