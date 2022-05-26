William F. Stout Jr., loved the outdoors

William F. “JR” Stout Jr., 67, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in Milton. JR was born May 21, 1954, in Milford, to the late William F. Stout Sr. and Margaret Phyllis Smith. JR was a member of the Broadkiln VFW Post 6984 in...
Mabel A. Hudson, 90, of Roxana was peacefully called by the Lord and entered the gates of heaven Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes with her son by her side. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Showell, Md., to the late Medford and Elizabeth (Niblett) Justice.
Shannon A. Thompson, 77, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. He was born March 4, 1945, in Southport, N.C., to the late James and Mary J. Weeks Thompson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one, brother William H. Thompson.
John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Louise Lyons, also of Millsboro; as well as his three children: John E. Lyons (Ellen Lyons), Michael Lyons and Catherine Lyons. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Nicholas Lyons, Kaitlin Knox, Morgan Lyons, Michael Lyons, Ryan Johnson and Ashley Lyons; in addition to his great-granddaughter, Lily Knox.
Meriedith Marlene Street of Lewes passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was 82 years old. She was born in Lewes to the late William E. and Sarah A. Wright Miller. She was a domestic technician/homemaker. She, along with her husband Charles, raised six children. Meriedith went back to school and obtained her GED later in life. She was devoted to taking care of her husband and family. Meriedith enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, flower gardening, traveling, cooking, shopping, listening to contemporary Christian music, attending church and watching TV.
Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden activities will begin with a Peter Rabbit show at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 17, in Stango Park on Kings Highway in downtown Lewes. Except for July 4, story hour will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, June 13 to Aug. 22. Afterward, little ones will stroll through the garden to pick fruits and vegetables to take home.
An annual Milton tradition, the Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament, will be held at Milton Memorial Park Saturday, June 4. Registration will start at 8 a.m., with fishing set from 9 a.m. to noon. The tournament, in its eighth year, was started by Techno Goober as a way to encourage...
The Lewes Yacht Club had its annual Saluting Our Veterans ceremony May 29 in front of the club along Cedar Street in Lewes. Keynote speaker David McBride of Lewes, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served for 40 years as a state senator, spoke about the meaning of Memorial Day and the importance of supporting veterans and active-duty military personnel. He also talked about a trip he and his wife, Margaret, took to France to visit the grave of his uncle Lawrence Roberts, a pilot who was shot down in 1918 during World War I. They also visited Normandy, and he said standing on Omaha Beach and looking up at the cliffs American soldiers had to climb made him think how many did not make it up.
All Saints' Episcopal Church, located at 18 Olive Ave. in downtown Rehoboth Beach, will resume casual outdoor Saturday evening services at 5 p.m., June 4. Everyone is invited to bring a beach chair or blanket and come as they are, even directly off the beach, Boardwalk or street. Services take place in the church gardens adjacent to the historic 1894 church structure, the oldest and only original worship site still standing and in continuous use in Rehoboth.
Kathy Buschi of Milton will be releasing her new limited-edition print, “Blue Heron at Gordons Pond,” at the Lewes Historical Society’s Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, on the historical society grounds at 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes.
62nd Lewes Antiques Show & Sale, Friday, July 8 & 9 from 10 am-5 pm • Admission: $5.00 • allows admission for both days. This two-day event is held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958. Whether you live locally or are visiting the Delaware beaches, come help us celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Lewes Antiques Show & Sale. This indoor show features quality antiques, collectibles, art & photography from 17 regional dealers & has something for everyone at reasonable prices. Bethel United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible. Lunch can be purchased; prepared by Bethel parishioners to include delectable homemade desserts. Free parking available. Self-guided tours of this historic church are available. Be sure to see the beautifully restored stained-glass windows. All proceeds benefit the capital campaign. In addition to the Antiques Show & Sale, the Bethel Women’s Ministry is sponsoring a “Priceless” Curiosity Shop located in the Parsonage Meeting House directly across from the church. It will be held over the same two days as the Antiques Show & Sale; please note the times: Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth Street, Historic Lewes. Questions: http://bethellewes.org 302-645-9426, office@bethellewes.org.
Veterans, elected officials, community organization representatives and others gathered May 29 on The Circle in Georgetown for the annual Sussex County Memorial Day service, sponsored by the Georgetown Kiwanis Club, Korean War Veterans Association and Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club. Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, served as master of ceremonies, with Korean War...
People usually think I'm crazy when I say I actually enjoy my weekly visits to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center on the Route 24 Rehoboth Health Campus. I’m a tough grader, but the team at Beebe gets an A+ from me. The staff there are so exceptionally caring and kind! They make you feel welcomed and genuinely cared for. They make you smile and laugh, and lift your spirits. Despite seeing pain and sadness in many patients, they always project a hopeful, happy attitude.
The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
Cape Henlopen Elks hosted Delaware Cornhole's spring barbecue tournament May 14, when steady rain brought the competition inside the warm, dry lodge. There were two categories of play, a social division with 15 teams and a competitive division with 19. Social division winners were J.R. Steele and Benny Vazquez. Competitive...
In a ceremony recognizing Americans who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the David C. Dolby Sussex AmVets Post 2 held its annual Memorial Day ceremony May 30 in Long Neck. AmVets Post 2 Commander Dave Heffline said the tradition of Memorial Day dates to 1866. Since 6,824...
A group of eight local artists and artisans will offer their creations to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, June 15 to 18, in a special pop-up shopping venue at 14 W. Church St., Selbyville. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
The 12th Annual Wings of Hope ... A Butterfly Release to benefit Cancer Support Community Delaware will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at Milton Memorial Park, 115 Federal St., Milton. The event is highlighted by a ceremony and release of butterflies in recognition of family, friends and neighbors...
Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
