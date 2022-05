ARLINGTON, Texas — Ryan Yarbrough will be on the mound for the Rays tonight when they take on the Rangers, first pitch at 8:05 p.m. Manager Kevin Cash said Yarbrough should match up well with the Rangers, as they have several key left-handed hitters. The bigger question Tuesday may be how the Rays fare against Texas starter Martin Perez, the 31-year-old lefty who leads the majors with a 1.60 ERA.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO