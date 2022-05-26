ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Lamont Announces ParkConneCT Program Will Resume This Summer, Offering Fare-Free and Increased Bus Services To State Parks and Beaches

 6 days ago

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that ParkConneCT, a pilot program launched last year that offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various Connecticut state parks and beaches, will continue during the summer of 2022, launching on Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 28, 2022) and lasting through...

COMPTROLLER BRASWELL, OHS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR VELTRI ANNOUNCE NEW FINDINGS FROM CONNECTICUT HEALTHCARE AFFORDABILITY INDEX

The report titled Connecticut Healthcare Affordability Index: Findings from the CHAI Interactive Tool, reveals approximately 8,500 additional Connecticut households would be able to afford their basic needs, if policy changes to increase the affordability of healthcare are implemented. The Office of Health Strategy (OHS) and the Office of the State...
