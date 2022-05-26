ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

No explosives found after male calls in bomb threat to Cracker Barrel

By Rosemary K. Otzman
bellevilleareaindependent.com
 6 days ago

On May 18, at about 6:15 p.m. a male caller called in a bomb threat at...

bellevilleareaindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 wanted in assault outside Taylor business, police say

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are searching for four people in connection with an assault that happened outside a Taylor business. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. April 29 at Midway Sports & Entertainment on Van Born Road, according to surveillance footage. Officials are trying to identify the four men...
TAYLOR, MI
WNEM

Deadly motorcycle crash in Lapeer Co. under investigation

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Lapeer County deputies were called to a crash late Sunday night in Columbiaville that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Deputies claim Michael Isom, 40, of Columbiaville, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound on Stanley Road, west of German Road when Isom gradually drove off the right shoulder on the north side of the roadway and entered the grassy ditch.
COLUMBIAVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

12-year-old girl hit by car on Belle Isle beach dies

FOX 2 - A 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries Tuesday after a car drove onto the beach at Belle Isle on Memorial Day, then fled. The driver was on Riverbank Drive when he drove off the road and onto the beach, hitting two girls 12, and 14. The older victim has been upgraded to stable condition at a local hospital, according to Michigan State Police today.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in police custody after 2 girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run

DETROIT – An Ypsilanti man is in police custody in connection with a hit-and-run that critically injured two girls Monday evening on Belle Isle. Michigan State Police say they have taken into custody a 23-year-old man who is believed to have driven off the road and hit two girls on the beach on the island, injuring them severely on Monday, May 30.
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Explosives#Violent Crime
CBS Detroit

Update: One Girl Dies From Injuries In Belle Isle Hit-And-Run, One Girl In Stable Condition

UPDATE: Michigan State Police released an update at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl is now in stable condition and the 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries. The suspect remains in custody. Police say they are still interviewing the suspect and have not determined motive or the cause of the crash yet.   (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two people on Belle Isle in Detroit on Monday. A 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti was located and taken into custody. Police say the driver of a Mercury four-door left the roadway while driving on Riverbank Drive, and drove onto the beach, hitting two victims. The driver fled the scene. The victims have been identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Both were critically hurt in the crash and are still in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Belle Isle was closed for a few hours on Memorial Day due to maximum vehicle capacity being reached and after the hit-and-run, the entrance to the island was blocked off. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Drowning At Kensington Metropark

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old girl drowned at Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark on Memorial Day. A report from WWJ states that the child, who was from Detroit, was reported missing at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Park officials and volunteers joined together to search for her and even formed a human chain. The child was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the incident at the request of the Metropark police. The sheriff’s office says more information will be released as the investigation unfolds. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

‘Operation Justice For Zion’: Law Enforcement Officials Begin Search For Zion Foster’s Remains

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department announced on Tuesday it is starting phase one of “Operation Justice for Zion” in an effort to recover missing 17-year-old Zion Foster. Police say the first phase includes the “removal of 20 feet of material above the focus area.” Heavy equipment needed to complete this phase will be provided by Michigan CAT. Operation Justice for Zion — a partnership with federal, state and local organizations — was announced last month during a press conference. At that time, police said their search included a landfill in Lenox Township. “Operators will be city employees from our General Services...
DETROIT, MI
wchsnetwork.com

Michigan man charged after Kanawha deputies seize nearly 50 pounds of weed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies say they’ve seized more than $120,000 worth of marijuana and arrested a Michigan man following a traffic stop this weekend. Keith Maupin, 51, of Flint, Michigan faces charges for trafficking nearly 50 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are estimated to be worth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy