Before coming down with COVID-19, Marjorie Roberts was known by friends and family as someone who always smiled. On the morning of March 26, 2020, she was walking to her mailbox when she suddenly lost her balance and stumbled. At the moment, she didn’t think much of it, but later that day, she describes feeling as though “someone had [taken] a vacuum cleaner and sucked the life out of [her].” At 61 years old, she had never felt more sick in her life—she couldn’t eat or sleep, suffered severe diarrhea and nightmares, and struggled to breathe. From that point on, she says, her life has not been the same.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO