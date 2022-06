Each of the four international summer programs of Bryn Mawr College has come through challenging times to continue to offer exceptional learning opportunities to students. After a virtual program in 2021, the Institut d’Avignon returns to Avignon, France for its 60th anniversary, from June 11 to July 21. During their six-week stay, 52 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 20 American universities will take two courses offered by invited faculty from Bowdoin, Colby, Haverford, Princeton, Sciences-Po Reims, Scripps, UCLA, and the Université de Montpellier III. 16 Bryn Mawr Students and three Haverford students will participate.

