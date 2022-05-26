ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Investigator III (Deputy State Fire Marshal) - Office of State Fire Marshal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSC Department of Labor and Licensing - Columbia, South Carolina. Ensures all fire inspection and investigation requests in assigned region/territory are completed within established guidelines, including but not limited to, licensing and permitting, statutory requirements, contractual obligations, and outside agency requests. Upholds SC Code of Laws 23-9-10 et seq., regulations promulgated...

N.Y. fire district got 9 fines totaling nearly $179,000 after it stopped operating

MARBLETOWN, N.Y. — Vly-Atwood Fire District officials received nine state Department of Labor fines approaching $178,977 after the district stopped operations. Commissioner John Cirone made the observation during a phone interview Tuesday, saying that state officials don't seem to realize that nine violation notices issued over a three-month period beginning April 2021 were given to a district that had already discontinued responding to calls.
KINGSTON, NY

