Investigator III (Deputy State Fire Marshal) - Office of State Fire Marshal

MARBLETOWN, N.Y. — Vly-Atwood Fire District officials received nine state Department of Labor fines approaching $178,977 after the district stopped operations. Commissioner John Cirone made the observation during a phone interview Tuesday, saying that state officials don't seem to realize that nine violation notices issued over a three-month period beginning April 2021 were given to a district that had already discontinued responding to calls.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO