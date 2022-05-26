Investigator III (Deputy State Fire Marshal) - Office of State Fire Marshal
SC Department of Labor and Licensing - Columbia, South Carolina. Ensures all fire inspection and investigation requests in assigned region/territory are completed within established guidelines, including but not limited to, licensing and permitting, statutory requirements, contractual obligations, and outside agency requests. Upholds SC Code of Laws 23-9-10 et seq., regulations promulgated...www.firerescue1.com
Comments / 0