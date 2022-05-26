Hollywood Minute: Tom Cruise takes aim at his best debut ever

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
