Memorial Day Parade – Monday May 30th

Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services as Constructor May 26, 2022. The Town of Bennington (Town or Owner) intends to rehab and retrofit 30,000 square feet of space within the 100,000 sq. ft. former Bennington High School Building at 650 Main Street in Bennington, Vermont into a gymnasium, locker rooms, auditorium, senior center facility, offices for non-profits, commercial kitchen and dining room and offices for Meals on Wheels, workshops, and other municipal uses. A phased design and construction approach is anticipated where Phase I consists of the Senior Center area; Meals on Wheels Commercial Kitchen; Meals on Wheels Dining Area; public restrooms; and all supporting office areas for the Senior Center and Meals on Wheels. Phase I construction must be completed no later than June 30, 2023. Phase II consists of the remainder of the 30,000 sq. ft. to be re-developed by the Town. Shires Housing plans to develop approximately 40 senior, affordable, and/or market-rate multi-family housing units in the balance of the space in the building (approximately 70,000 sq. ft.). The Town and Shires Housing have separately engaged the services of Goldstone Architecture to perform feasibility, design, and construction administration services for their respective portions of the former Bennington High School redevelopment project.

BENNINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO