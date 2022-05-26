ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Memorial Day Parade – Monday May 30th

By Town of Bennington
There will be a Memorial Day Parade in Bennington this coming Monday at noon. Memorial Day is in honor of all U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces....

