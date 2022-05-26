ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Liotta explains how he gets into character for roles (2012)

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2012, actor Ray Liotta answered questions...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Parade

'I'm Not Saying This for a Tease!' NCIS Star Sean Murray Says There's a Real 'Possibility' of Return for Gibbs and DiNozzo

There’s been a lot of changes on season 19 of NCIS. Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham) was replaced by Katrina Law (Special Agent Jessica Knight) after her surprising departure for undercover work at the end of last season, and then, the biggest shocker of all was the exit of Mark Harmon from his role as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs just a few episodes into season 19.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ray Liotta’s Screen Career: A Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above. Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of showbiz’s top talent for such acclaimed filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Jonathan Demme, Nick Cassavetes, Derek Cianfrance, Joe Carnahan, Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The New Jersey native also appeared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

John Aylward, Actor from ER and Armageddon, Dead at 75

John Aylward, a prolific actor of stage and screen, has died. He was 75. Aylward's agent Mitchell K. Stubbs confirmed the news in a message sent to PEOPLE, detailing that the actor died at his home in Seattle Monday of natural causes, according to his wife Mary Fields. "John was...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
NBC News

Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies at 67

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for portraying mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" and bringing magnetically edgy energy to a gallery of crime dramas and thrillers, has died. He was 67. Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the movie "Dangerous Waters,"...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart responds to Cannes walkouts for her new movie

Kristen Stewart's new film Crimes of the Future is the latest victim of a walkout (as happens every year) during a press screening at the prestigious Cannes film festival. Directed by David Cronenberg — who's no stranger to this after his 1996 controversial film Crash — Crimes of the Future is set in a not-too-distant era where the human body undergoes abnormal mutations of internal organs.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy