In 1900, Theodore Roosevelt laid the first stone at the site of what would become the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument at West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Two years later — on Decoration Day in 1902, now known as Memorial Day — the monument was dedicated to Union Army soldiers and sailors who served in the American Civil War. On Monday at 10 a.m., a Memorial Day event is planned in conjunction with Fleet Week to honor our nation’s military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO