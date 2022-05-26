ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Meet the candidates for San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYzO6_0frRRyIP00

California’s Primary Election takes place June 7 and one of the races on the ballot is San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor.

The third district in San Luis Obispo County is made up of 61 percent of the city of San Luis Obispo, the cities of Pismo Beach and Grover Beach, and the communities of Edna Valley and Avila Beach.

The role of the district supervisor includes overseeing public safety, public health, public works, land use, and agriculture.

Candidate Stacy Korsgaden is a Cal Poly alum and small business owner. She says her business is centered around service and that has allowed her to set roots in the community.

“I have worked with people from different backgrounds, I know what it means to stay within a budget, and I know what it means to get results," she said.

Korsgaden is a local insurance agent and has lived in San Luis Obispo County for more than 30 years.

“In the last five years, I have noticed that conversations have been changing, that people are looking to leave the state and I can no longer sit behind my desk and let this happen," Korsgaden said. "So I have decided to run to be the voice of people that want to see our community thrive, grow, and raise their kids and grandkids.”

She says her goals, if elected, would be focused on homelessness, crime, housing, and water security.

“Some people ask why they should vote for me. I can make the hard choices and I’ve heard people in government sit on the fence and we no longer can sit on the fence," Korsgaden said.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is running for supervisor after being appointed to the seat by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020.

“I have a pretty wide and deep level of experience and expertise that has lent my skill set to this position, significantly in land use and energy," she said.

Ortiz-Legg has lived in San Luis Obispo for 30 years and says she has been able to steer the county’s COVID-19 economic response and secured funding for local parks and green spaces.

“The reason why I am doing this is to do service. It’s a public service role and it's a role that requires one to think of 'we' and I think I’ve demonstrated that in the 15 months that I've been here," Ortiz-Legg said.

Her goals include water security, homelessness and housing, and leadership at the county level.

“The reason why people would want to vote for me is because I am getting results. I am actually getting things done. I am the most independent supervisor on the board," Ortiz-Legg said.

Arnold Ruiz is the third candidate in this race. KSBY tried multiple times to reach out to him for an interview but did not receive a response. He did attend a debate organized by the Latino Outreach Council and the League of Women Voters. To watch the debate, go to this website .

Despite redistricting, this race is based on the District 3 map from 2010 because it is only for a partial term. The winner of this election will complete the four-year term late supervisor Adam Hill was elected to in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

SLO County questioning Coastal Commission’s plans for Los Osos

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on May 17 not to adopt the California Coastal Commission’s recommendation to prohibit accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Cambria and Los Osos, at least not until the county has an opportunity to voice their concerns. SLO County Planning Director...
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices soar, find the lowest cost

Gas prices spiked this week, as many San Luis Obispo County drivers increased their travel over the Memorial Day weekend. During the past week, the average price of gas increased six cents to $6.33 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. SLO County currently has the 11th highest price for...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 23-25

Giovanni Ulisses Castro Hernandez, age 3, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, May 25. Michael Frederick Ronan, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, May 23. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
Pismo Beach, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
City
Grover Beach, CA
City
Avila Beach, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Elections
News Channel 3-12

Water conservation rules coming to San Luis Obispo

As cities across California are implementing water conservation rules and restrictions during the state's severe drought, similar rules could be coming to the city of San Luis Obispo as soon as June 10. The post Water conservation rules coming to San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
calcoastnews.com

Paulding consultant trolls Compton over organizing campaign

A Jimmy Paulding campaign consultant aggressively trolled San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton’s campaign after Compton organized a GoFundMe page for a Nipomo family who lost their teenage daughter in a fire, motivating other trolls to attack the grieving parents. The consultant is now claiming foul, after Compton blocked her on Facebook.
NIPOMO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Homelessness#Politics Local#Election Local
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/16-05/22/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 16, 2022. 00:35— Diego...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
calcoastnews.com

Report details active shooting event in Nipomo, clears officers

Three peace officers were justified in the fatal 2020 shooting of a 42-year-old man in Nipomo in order to stop his shooting spree, according to a report released Friday by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. The report, signed by District Attorney Dan Dow, says CHP Officer...
NIPOMO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Letters: Controversy surrounds supervisors’ race

– The following letters were sent to the A-Town Daily News this week regarding the controversy surrounding the local race for county supervisor:. CAL FIRE Local 2881 is Proud to Endorse Jimmy Paulding and Dawn Ortiz-Legg for SLO County Board of Supervisors. San Luis Obispo County: The San Luis Obispo...
ATASCADERO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy