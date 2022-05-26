ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cytotoxic innate lymphoid cells sense cancer cell-expressed interleukin-15 to suppress human and murine malignancies

By Emily R. Kansler
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalignancy can be suppressed by the immune system. However, the classes of immunosurveillance responses and their mode of tumor sensing remain incompletely understood. Here, we show that although clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) was infiltrated by exhaustion-phenotype CD8+ T cells that negatively correlated with patient prognosis, chromophobe RCC (chRCC) had...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer-cell-secreted extracellular vesicles suppress insulin secretion through miR-122 to impair systemic glucose homeostasis and contribute to tumour growth

Epidemiological studies demonstrate an association between breast cancer (BC) and systemic dysregulation of glucose metabolism. However, how BC influences glucose homeostasis remains unknown. We show that BC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) suppress pancreatic insulin secretion to impair glucose homeostasis. EV-encapsulated miR-122 targets PKM in Î²-cells to suppress glycolysis and ATP-dependent insulin exocytosis. Mice receiving high-miR-122 EVs or bearing BC tumours exhibit suppressed insulin secretion, enhanced endogenous glucose production, impaired glucose tolerance and fasting hyperglycaemia. These effects contribute to tumour growth and are abolished by inhibiting EV secretion or miR-122, restoring PKM in Î²-cells or supplementing insulin. Compared with non-cancer controls, patients with BC have higher levels of circulating EV-encapsulated miR-122 and fasting glucose concentrations but lower fasting insulin; miR-122 levels are positively associated with glucose and negatively associated with insulin. Therefore, EV-mediated impairment of whole-body glycaemic control may contribute to tumour progression and incidence of type 2 diabetes in some patients with BC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Neuron-to-vessel signaling is a required feature of aberrant stem cell commitment after soft tissue trauma

The functional interdependence of nerves and blood vessels is a well-established concept during tissue morphogenesis, yet the role of neurovascular coupling in proper and aberrant tissue repair is an emerging field of interest. Here, we sought to define the regulatory relationship of peripheral nerves on vasculature in a severe extremity trauma model in mice, which results in aberrant cell fate and heterotopic ossification (HO). First, a high spatial degree of neurovascular congruency was observed to exist within extremity injury associated heterotopic ossification. Vascular and perivascular cells demonstrate characteristic responses to injury, as assessed by single cell RNA sequencing. This vascular response to injury was blunted in neurectomized mice, including a decrease in endothelial proliferation and type H vessel formation, and a downregulation of key transcriptional networks associated with angiogenesis. Independent mechanisms to chemically or genetically inhibit axonal ingrowth led to similar deficits in HO site angiogenesis, a reduction in type H vessels, and heterotopic bone formation. Finally, a combination of single cell transcriptomic approaches within the dorsal root ganglia identified key neural-derived angiogenic paracrine factors that may mediate neuron-to-vascular signaling in HO. These data provide further understanding of nerve-to-vessel crosstalk in traumatized soft tissues, which may reflect a key determinant of mesenchymal progenitor cell fate after injury.
GOOGLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#B Cell#T Cell#Cell Biology#Cytotoxic#Access
Nature.com

Cannabinoid Receptor-1 suppresses M2 macrophage polarization in colorectal cancer by downregulating EGFR

Cannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, have been implicated as emerging targets for cancer therapy. Herein, we investigated the potential regulation mechanism of CB1 and its implications in colorectal cancer. CB1 and EGFR expression were examined in colorectal cancer cell lines. The effects of CB1 agonist ACEA and its antagonist AM251 on the proliferation, migration and invasion of colorectal cancer cells and the expression of M1 and M2 macrophage markers were examined. EGFR overexpression was performed with plasmids containing EGFR gene. Tumor xenografts were constructed to explore the effects of CB1 activation on tumorigenesis. We showed that CB1 was downregulated while EGFR was upregulated in colorectal cancer cells. The activation of CB1 suppressed the proliferation, migration and invasion of colorectal cancer cells and the differentiation of M2 macrophages, while CB1 inhibition had opposite effects. Moreover, the alterations in tumorigenesis and M2 macrophage activation induced by CB1 activation were counteracted by EGFR overexpression. Besides, CB1 silencing promoted tumor cell proliferation and M2 polarization which was counteracted by EGFR knockdown. In vivo, CB1 activation also repressed tumorigenesis and M2 macrophage activation. The present study demonstrated that CB1 activation suppressed M2 macrophage through EGFR downregulation in colorectal cancers. These findings first unveiled the potential avenue of CB1 as a targeted therapy for colorectal cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Difficult and complicated oral ulceration: an expert consensus guideline for diagnosis

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 28 (2022) Cite this article. The complexity of oral ulcerations poses considerable diagnostic and therapeutic challenges to oral specialists. The expert consensus was conducted to summarize the diagnostic work-up for difficult and complicated oral ulcers, based on factors such as detailed clinical medical history inquiry, histopathological examination, and ulceration-related systemic diseases screening. Not only it can provide a standardized procedure of oral ulceration, but also it can improve the diagnostic efficiency, in order to avoid misdiagnosis and missed diagnosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic pain — why science has scant succour for one in five people

A physician calls on the medical system to contextualize and personalize the treatment of pain. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Song of our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain Haider Warraich Basic (2022) As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: pNaKtide Attenuates Steatohepatitis and Atherosclerosis by Blocking Na/K-ATPase/ROS Amplification in C57Bl6 and ApoE Knockout Mice Fed a Western Diet

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-00306-5, published online 15 March 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity in images used in the figures presented in this Article. Specifically:. Ponceau S staining images in Fig.Â 2a and b. Ponceau S staining images in...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Wogonin reversed resistant human myelogenous leukemia cells via inhibiting Nrf2 signaling by Stat3/NF-ÎºB inactivation

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep39950, published online 2 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding partial image duplication in Figs. 1g, 2e, 5a,b, 6b and 8e. The Authors issued a Correction1 to address these issues. However, additional concerns have been raised:. p-IkBÎ± lanes...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: The Adipocyte Na/K-ATPase Oxidant Amplification Loop is the Central Regulator of Western Diet-Induced Obesity and Associated Comorbidities

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44350-9, published online 28 May 2019. After publication, concerns were raised regarding high similarity among different lanes in the Coomassie blue staining image in Fig. 4d. Further investigation has found that there are inconsistencies in the blot backgrounds in Figs. S5d, g and f, and S6b, d and f, which undermine the integrity of these gels. Furthermore, in the raw data provided by the authors (links to depository in the Data Availability section), there are unexplained similarities between images representing brain tissue "control - no treatment" and "wd - no treatment" groups (dapi channel; rotated by 180 degrees), and between images of liver tissue "wd-lenti-adipo-naktide" and "wd-lenti-adipo-gfp" groups (dapi channel; gfp image appears to be stretched).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Î²-elemene regulates M1-M2 macrophage balance through the ERK/JNK/P38 MAPK signaling pathway

Macrophages are classified into classically activated M1 macrophages and alternatively activated M2 macrophages, and the two phenotypes of macrophages are present during the development of various chronic diseases, including obesity-induced inflammation. In the present study, Î²-elemene, which is contained in various plant substances, is predicted to treat high-fat diet (HFD)-induced macrophage dysfunction based on the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database and experimental validation. Î²-elemene impacts the imbalance of M1-M2 macrophages by regulating pro-inflammatory cytokines in mouse white adipose tissue both in vitro and in vivo. In addition, the RAW 264 cell line, which are macrophages from mouse ascites, is used to identify the effects of Î²-elemene on inhibiting bacterial endotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced phosphorylation of mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathways. These pathways both induce and are activated by pro-inflammatory cytokines, and they also participate in the process of obesity-induced inflammation. The results highlight that Î²-elemene may represent a possible macrophage-mediated therapeutic medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: ATR and CDK4/6 inhibition target the growth of methotrexate-resistant choriocarcinoma

In this article, Josephine A.M.Y. Choo at affiliation Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College, London, UK. was missing from the author list. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Marina Georgiou, Panagiota Ntavelou. Division of Cancer, Department of Surgery and Cancer, Imperial College,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Perspectives from clinical trials: is geographic atrophy one disease?

Geographic atrophy (GA) is currently an untreatable condition. Emerging evidence from recent clinical trials show that anti-complement therapy may be a successful treatment option. However, several trials in this therapy area have failed as well. This raises several questions. Firstly, does complement therapy work for all patients with GA? Secondly, is GA one disease? Can we assume that these failed clinical trials are due to ineffective interventions or are they due to flawed clinical trial designs, heterogeneity in GA progression rates or differences in study cohorts? In this article we try to answer these questions by providing an overview of the challenges of designing and interpreting outcomes of randomised controlled trials (RCTs) in GA. These include differing inclusion-exclusion criteria, heterogeneous progression rates of the disease, outcome choices and confounders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is there a role for the adrenal glands in long COVID?

The symptoms of long COVID and chronic adrenal insufficiency have striking similarities. Therefore, we aim to raise awareness of assessing adrenal function in patients with long COVID. After the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, roughly 20% of patients report one or more complications, which are particularly apparent during mental or...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quadriceps muscle thickness assessed by ultrasound is independently associated with mortality in hemodialysis patients

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Estimation of muscle mass is an integral part of nutritional assessment in End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) patients on chronic hemodialysis (HD). In this respect, muscle ultrasound (US) is a valid and reliable tool but has not been previously related to outcomes in this population. Aims of this study were to assess the relationship between quadriceps muscle thickness as assessed by US and outcomes in ESKD patients on HD; we also compared US with anthropometry and malnutrition inflammation score (MIS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A US clinical trial network is needed for the next pandemic

To the Editor - According to a recent publication by the US Food and Drug Administration, only 5% of the more than 2,000 registered COVID-19 clinical trials were randomized and adequately powered to yield actionable results for identifying effective treatments1. Of these trials, many failed to enroll sufficient numbers of participants, as studies have been dominated by various independent groups running small investigational studies competing for the same patient population, sometimes with overlapping study objectives1. In spite of efforts to coordinate large-scale clinical trials in the United States2, big trials (those comprising more than 10,000 patients) for COVID-19 have struggled to achieve completion. This approach needs to change.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genetic variants of calcium and vitamin D metabolism in kidney stone disease

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13145-x, published online 15 November 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the first paragraph of the Association analyses subsection of the Methods, which incorrectly read 'Three covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, age, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' The correct version replaces this sentence with 'Two covariates were used in the association study: genetic sex, and the genotyping platform (to account for array effects).' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy