Local business continue to grapple with labor shortage

A three-time nominee finally claimed the top prize in the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards. Reliance Bank was named the 2022 Business of the Year at a luncheon Thursday. The community bank opened in Faribault in 2007 and was celebrated for its business growth as well as its community service. The chamber annually accepts nominations and a committee selects recipients of four awards. This year, it received...

FARIBAULT, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO