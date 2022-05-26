Local business continue to grapple with labor shortage

Related
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Reliance Bank named Faribault Business of the Year
A three-time nominee finally claimed the top prize in the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards. Reliance Bank was named the 2022 Business of the Year at a luncheon Thursday. The community bank opened in Faribault in 2007 and was celebrated for its business growth as well as its community service. The chamber annually accepts nominations and a committee selects recipients of four awards. This year, it received...
Exhibit illustrates how to help pollinators
Pollinators may be recognized nationwide in June, but in Faribault, a group of community members dedicated to encouraging residents to plant pollinator gardens or add to existing ones recognize Pollinator Month throughout the month of May. Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek signed a proclamation at the April 26 City Council meeting declaring May as pollinator month in Faribault. The Faribault City Council passed a Pollinator Friendly Resolution in 2017 and received...
