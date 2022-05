A high school teen is going viral for the way he was able to get around being explicitly told not to say “gay” during his graduation speech. Pine View High School president Zander Moricz gave a speech at his graduation ceremony in Osprey, Fla., where he used a unique phrase to get around his school's requirement that he could not say or refer to himself as “gay” in his speech.

