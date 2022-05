BLOOMINGTON – A McLean county family will have a new home to celebrate Christmas in this year, while honoring a soldier’s ultimate sacrifice. The ‘Heroes’ of Habitat’ program through McLean County Habitat for Humanity held its first groundbreaking for the build season Saturday. The program works to build homes as a way to eliminate local unaffordable housing. This particular home honors Army Sergeant Anthony Maddox, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2013.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO