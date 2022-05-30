Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries open for Memorial Day Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced that Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries will be open to visitors over Memorial Day.

Despite ongoing spring snowstorm cleanup efforts, the cemeteries will be open through Monday. Evergreen Cemetery will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fairview cemetery will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors are advised to be aware of downed branches and debris from the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of last weekend. The City is working to remove debris around the area and on gravesites.

“We recognize the importance of this weekend for many of our families, both military and civilian, and we have prioritized the cleanup of our city cemetery and made the decision to keep it open…,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We hope to accomplish as much reparation as possible in the coming days….”

Evergreen visitors are advised to adhere to signs on the property and proceed at their own risk due to potential hazards. The city also says visitors should not attempt to clean up on their own since debris may be significant in size and unstable.

