ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evergreen, CO

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries open for Memorial Day Weekend

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYj90_0frQvPJb00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced that Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries will be open to visitors over Memorial Day.

Despite ongoing spring snowstorm cleanup efforts, the cemeteries will be open through Monday. Evergreen Cemetery will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fairview cemetery will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors are advised to be aware of downed branches and debris from the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of last weekend. The City is working to remove debris around the area and on gravesites.

“We recognize the importance of this weekend for many of our families, both military and civilian, and we have prioritized the cleanup of our city cemetery and made the decision to keep it open…,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We hope to accomplish as much reparation as possible in the coming days….”

Evergreen visitors are advised to adhere to signs on the property and proceed at their own risk due to potential hazards. The city also says visitors should not attempt to clean up on their own since debris may be significant in size and unstable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Manitou Springs celebrates 150 years with “Peanut Pusher” event, and more

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs turns 150 years old this year, and organizations are partnering together to bring the community a summer full of family-fun events, activities, and more. Notable events include the city’s second annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, the Day of Friendship, 150th Exhibit at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center which launches on […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rockrimmon residents invited to participate in evacuation drill

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management invite residents in the Rockrimmon neighborhood to participate in a wildland fire evacuation drill and preparedness fair. The evacuation drill will be held on Saturday, June 25. First responders will use this drill to practice evacuation procedures and multiagency […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rock Ledge Ranch opens for the season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The popular attraction Rock Ledge Ranch in Colorado Springs is now open for the summer season. Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site is a living history museum located on 230 acres at Garden of the Gods park. Historical interpreters, dressed in clothing appropriate to their respective era, offer tours, demonstrations, and hands-on learning […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Evergreen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Evergreen, CO
Government
KXRM

EPSO warning of bear in Monument area

MONUMENT, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out just before 5 p.m. warning residents of a bear in the Monument area. The alert warned that a bear had been reported in the Jackson Creek subdivision area. Residents are warned not to approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument Police Department recommends residents […]
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

June is here! What weather do we usually see this month?

June is here as the official start of meteorological summer. The start to June has not felt quite like summer. It leaves many wondering what will the rest of the month bring and what do we normally see? Looking into climate normals from the National Weather Service Pueblo Climate page, records in Colorado Springs and […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Garden of the Gods park sign to be removed, replaced

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project, including a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th Street, is nearly complete. In a press release, project leaders said asphalt paving on 30th Street will take place in June, followed by landscaping in the center median. The main entrance sign for Garden […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Memorial Day Weekend#Fairview Cemetery#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Colorado-based artist selected to create art for Panorma Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado-based artist has been selected to create a permanent outdoor art installation in Panorma Park. There were 20 total applicants that an expert panel narrowed down to four finalists. From there, a selection panel comprised of residents from southeast Colorado Springs, selected Wiener as the winning artist. “Panorama Park will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Honoring fallen veterans in the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS- Hundreds of people paid their respect to fallen heroes at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery on Memorial Day. After how limited the last few ceremonies were because of the pandemic many said it was important for them to show their respects and visit their loved ones this year. More than 3,500 veterans have […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Bear alert for a neighborhood in the Monument area, not a major concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out for an area in Monument on Wednesday because of a bear. However, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife aren’t concerned. “This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument PD recommends residents secure their doors and keep their small children and pets indoors. Monument PD is aware of the bear and do not call 911 or law enforcement unless the bear is being aggressive.”
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Bike to Work Day registrations now open

COLORADO SPRINGS — Registrations are now open for those wanting to partake in Bike to Work Day on Jun 22. Riders will get to choose from nearly 40 breakfast stations for a free breakfast on the trail system and at local businesses throughout the city. Participating locations will offer free breakfast from 6 a.m. to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Memorial Day Commemoration at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

Pikes Peak National Cemetery, the region’s cemetery for U.S. veterans holding a Memorial Day Commemoration on Monday in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States armed forces. The Colorado Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) will participate in the ceremony on Monday, May 30th, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

7 tons of trash cleared from blighted Pueblo property

PUEBLO, Colo. — A blighted property on the south side of Pueblo was given a major overhaul this month, thanks to the city’s code enforcement crew and a team of reinforcements. Over the course of two days, the team hauled six fully-loaded trailers full of trash from the...
KKTV

WATCH: Rain in southern Colorado, updated forecast as of 10 a.m.

WATCH - Friends remember solider who lost his life in Pueblo boating accident. THE PUEBLO COUNTY CORONER HAS CONFIRMED THAT JESSICA AND JOSH PRINDLE ARE THE HUSBAND AND WIFE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES IN A BOATING ACCIDENT IN PUEBLO ON SUNDAY. KKTV CAPSIZED BOAT VICTIMS CONFIRMED HUSBAND AND WIFE. Updated:...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

‘Too close to family’: Pueblo man’s cousin survives Uvalde shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — When a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on May 24, news of the tragic event spread quickly across the country. And it hit particularly close to one family in Pueblo. The Ramirez Family is originally from Texas. They say some of their loved ones attend Robb Elementary., where […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Cripple Creek Trolley Tours begin again

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The Gold Camp Victorian Society presents the World’s Greatest Gold Camp in their 90 minute historical trolley tours that started May 28. Trolley tours will be held every Saturday at 1 p.m. Guests can board the trolley at the Cripple Creek District Museum. The tour will take guests through the historical […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy