NOTICE: Changes to Simple Recycling service

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBDoo_0frQqbCu00

Simple Recycling has determined that its curbside collection business model was no longer sustainable due to increased operational costs (trucks, drivers, fuel and insurance), supply chain issues and challenges maximizing the value of materials to offset those operational costs.

Simple Recycling is now operating under a new business model where residents schedule a pickup at their front door. Residents no longer need to place items in Simple Recycling’s orange bags. Instead, they can use any container like a plastic or paper bag or box. Containers should be clearly marked for Simple Recycling. Home pickups can be scheduled online at simplerecycling.com or by phone at 866-835-5068. Items can then be placed by the front door of the residence by 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled collection date.

Simple Recycling provides residents with a free, convenient way to dispose of unwanted clothing and other goods and protect the environment. Simple Recycling collects clothes, textiles, toys and even some small electronics/appliances like irons, radios and hairdryers. Unlike some donation centers or thrift stores, the clothing does not need to be in good or fair condition. Those who donate to charities are encouraged to continue doing so.

The program has been successful in Elgin, with over 700,000 pounds of textiles and other materials diverted from the landfill to date.

IN THIS ARTICLE
