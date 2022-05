President Joe Biden visited Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to meet with some of the families whose children died last week in the latest mass shooting at a elementary school. Biden was greeted in Uvalde by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican who regularly criticizes the Democratic president over immigration at the southern U.S. border and is seeking re-election in November. Biden’s first stop was a memorial at the school where an 18-year-old man who legally bought two rifles fatally shot 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO