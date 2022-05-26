8 indictments handed down

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Devonte Jamer McItyer, 27, admitted to selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on October 2, 2019. Following the sale, a Cabell County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle in which McItyer was a passenger. The deputy found approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine under McItyer’s seat. McItyer admitted to placing the drugs there for later distribution. McItyer further admitted to possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol that the deputy also found in the vehicle.

