Scioto County, OH

8 indictments handed down

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 20 and returned eight Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JASSMINE LYNETTE JAMES, 26

Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

JALISA JANEA PRICE-TUGGLE, 24

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

TEVIN ROSHAUN ROBINSON, 27

Madison Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

PORSHA PATRICE TAYLOR, 29

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

BRIDGETTE SHEREECE CALVERT, 50

Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

MARCUS ALEXANDER LEGG, 19

Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on:

3 Counts Rape

Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Gross Sexual Imposition

GARRY HEATH SCHACKART, 35

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Burglary

Breaking and Entering

6 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property

Obstructing Official Business

2 Counts Failure to Comply with an order or Signal of a Police Officer

Attempted Burglary

SAMANTHA J. DAMRON, 29

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

46 Counts Cruelty to Companion Animals

46 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools

