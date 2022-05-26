8 indictments handed down
SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 20 and returned eight Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
JASSMINE LYNETTE JAMES, 26
Pontiac, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
JALISA JANEA PRICE-TUGGLE, 24
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
TEVIN ROSHAUN ROBINSON, 27
Madison Heights, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
PORSHA PATRICE TAYLOR, 29
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
BRIDGETTE SHEREECE CALVERT, 50
Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
MARCUS ALEXANDER LEGG, 19
Milton, West Virginia, was indicted on:
3 Counts Rape
Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor
Gross Sexual Imposition
GARRY HEATH SCHACKART, 35
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Burglary
Breaking and Entering
6 Counts Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
2 Counts Receiving Stolen Property
Obstructing Official Business
2 Counts Failure to Comply with an order or Signal of a Police Officer
Attempted Burglary
SAMANTHA J. DAMRON, 29
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
46 Counts Cruelty to Companion Animals
46 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools
