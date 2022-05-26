ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Scientologists Attempted to Recruit Phoebe Bridgers Fans in Line for Concert

By PopCrush Staff
MIX 108
MIX 108
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of fans waiting in line for a Phoebe Bridgers concert were approached to join the Church of Scientology earlier this week. When TikTok user @cottagecoreboyscout, real name Amelia, lined up for the "Moon Song" singer's Tampa, Fla. show at 9:30AM Tuesday (May 24) at The Cuban Club, she had...

mix108.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Gulfport Filmmaker Captures Affair in ‘The Click’

“The Click,” a short film by Gulfport filmmaker Victoria Jorgensen, has been in the works for years, but hit a few roadblocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the original actors having an actual affair during filming. The new cast of four depicts the original story by Marina Shemwell,...
GULFPORT, FL
cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this Memorial Day weekend

The Jackettes w/C.B. Carlyle & the Desert Angels (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) Amythyst Kiah (Jaeb Theater at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Sunset Music Festival: Illenium w/Borgore/Gorgon City/Celo/more (North Lot at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa) Artikal Sound System (WTR Pool, Tampa) Saturday, May 28. Charles Irwin...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Interview: Sandra Bernhard says 'it’s inspiring' to come to St. Pete Pride 'because there’s something at stake'

For one night only and as part of St Pete Pride’s 20th-anniversary programming, the iconic Sandra Bernhard will perform live at Palladium Theater on Sunday, June 12. A pioneer of the one-woman show, Bernhard will bring a completely unique and raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, rock-n-roll, and social commentary to her live stage performance. From her groundbreaking 1990s role as a bisexual woman on "Roseanne" to her recent role as an HIV activist nurse in the FX series "Pose," Bernhard has been on the cultural frontlines of the queer community for decades, delivering her singular brand of irreverent, intellectually-informed comedy and social commentary.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

10 Best Places For Wine Lovers In Tampa

Looking for places to celebrate? Either by the bottle, or just a glass, these are our 10 best places in Tampa for drinking wine. Wednesday, May 25th is national wine day, but wine can be a good idea any day of the year! Whether you’re looking to sample different flights or know the bottle you love, we’ve gathered the best bars and restaurants to celebrate in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater church makes interesting discovery inside building walls

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule. After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
L. Ron Hubbard
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay floating concert Boatstock 3 happens this weekend

ICYMI, Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of Pinellas County's quarantine-born Boatstock, happening on May 28. On Saturday, near Bay Pines, some of the floating festival’s longest-running alum (Fayroy, Johnny Mile and the Kilometers) join Boatsock newbs Have Gun, Will Travel and Tampa Bay cover band all-star Stormbringer for the show.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Survey reveals new insights about why vacationers flock to Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay’s profile continues to grow nationally and even globally, Tampa and Hillsborough County's destination marketing organization, Visit Tampa Bay, has tweaked its messaging. According to a news release, Visit Tampa Bay and FKQ Advertising + Marketing plan to unveil a new marketing campaign built around a catchphrase,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scientologists#The Church Of Scientology#Tiktok#Cottagecoreboyscout#The Cuban Club
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Carmine Iavarone, Owner of Iavorone’s Italian Steakhouse

Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

At St. Pete Pride 2022, I hope to hear 'Black Lives Matter' being shouted just as loudly as 'We Say Gay'

I moved to St. Pete a couple years ago carrying with me a lifetime of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) experience and the sincere desire to make my new home, inclusivity-wise, as much of a utopia as the beautiful beaches and smiling faces suggested it should be. Discovering my own Queerness years ago inspired a joy and freedom in me that I had never known in my life before it. Sadly, it was always hampered by the incredible oppression that came with the world’s opinion of it and the shade of my skin.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

What's Happening, Hillsborough?

A promotion that invoked the spirit of actor and animal activist Betty White has resulted in the adoption of more than 1,000 dogs and cats, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center reports. The center waived adoption fees in honor of White following her death Dec. 31. Initially the promotion ran...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
995qyk.com

Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

To Rent In Tampa Bay Area You May Need 3 Full Time Jobs

To rent in Tampa Bay Area you may need 3 full time jobs. As a real estate broker over the last 20 years we’ve never seen anything like it. We manage properties and qualify and place tenants all over the bay area. Sale prices are through the roof, yes. But, rental rates broke through the same roof over a year ago, and are still climbing.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Artist working on Dunedin water tower mural stuck 150 feet in the air

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A man in a motorized lift was stranded about 150 feet in the air on the side of a water tower in Dunedin, making for a difficult rescue Friday afternoon. Curlew Road was shut down for hours, and multiple agencies responded. Tom Stovall , the artist working...
MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy