Junior Lydia Fraser spends her days at Westwood High School keeping a suspicious eye on students with backpacks in the hallways. Junior Nick Chenault and his friends at East Lansing High School have escape routes from each room in the school. And Dean Compton, an eighth grade teacher in Grand Rapids, is running out of things to say to his students after yet another mass school shooting.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO