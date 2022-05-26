State senator from Las Vegas plans resignation for private sector job

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Polls are officially open Saturday for voters across Nevada to cast their ballots for their candidates, during the Primary Election season. “It’s a midterm, so you’re voting on a lot of your local elected officials, as well as your statewide offices, so for voters, who usually only come out for presidential elections, I would try to come out and vote in the primary. It’s just as important, and its a great time to get to know your local candidates, see who’s on the ballot and to prepare yourself for the general election in November” said Aubrey Rowlatt, Clerk-Recorder for Carson City.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO