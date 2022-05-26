ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

State senator from Las Vegas plans resignation for private sector job

By News 3 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada state Sen. Chris Brooks, who represents a district covering a portion of the Las Vegas valley, announced he plans to resign before the end of the year. Brooks said in a statement that he...

Nevada Appeal

Veterans rank issues for Nevada Legislature

A veterans council organization has rated its most important issues for the Nevada Legislature to consider for the next session in Carson City that begins in early 2023. Every spring the United Veterans Legislative Council, along with the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, discusses the most important issues facing the state’s veterans, their families and government agencies. The two entities will meet again in January for another summit before the speaker’s gavel signals the beginning of the legislative session on Feb. 1. The most recent symposiums were conducted in Reno and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

BLM plan for Nevada utility transmission line drawing comments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management is collecting public comment until Wednesday on a big north-south electricity transmission project that Nevada’s main utility says is a key to its plan for a statewide renewable energy network. The Greenlink West project would stretch about 350 miles to connect electricity facilities near Las Vegas and Yerington by the end of 2026. It would generally run parallel to and east of the California state line. Conservationists and don’t want to see that much public land disturbed, and Timbisha Shoshone Tribe say it would cross culturally significant land. The state Legislature in 2021 backed the planned $2 billion Greenlink Nevada transmission plan to essentially link the entire state.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss

Nevada is a firmly pro-choice state with the protections from Roe v. Wade enshrined in state law and the majority of Nevadans consistently polling in favor of reproductive rights. But it’s the only state in the country that can imprison people for terminating a pregnancy under certain circumstances, according to Laura FitzSimmons, the Carson City-based lawyer now representing Frazier pro bono. The post In pro-choice Nevada, obscure law sends women to prison for late-term pregnancy loss appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Real-life Top Gun training happens in Northern Nevada

Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days" Law enforcement is teaming up across Southern Nevada for an enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day weekend. Their goal is to get unsafe drivers off the roads and prevent fatal crashes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Travelers flying the friendly skies...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Not a single ballot has been counted in the Republican primary for governor, but Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo declared during a debate on KLAS-TV Wednesday the race is over, citing his lead in the polls, his multi-million dollar campaign war chest ($2.9 million remaining at the end of March), the blessing of former President […] The post Lombardo declares Nevada gubernatorial primary over appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nevada gaming win again tops $1 billion but South Tahoe down

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos won more than $1 billion in April, exceeding that mark for the 14th consecutive month. The driver behind the total of $1.128 billion was the continued recovery of tourist business on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $593.5 million of the total. That is an increase of nearly 23% compared with April 2021.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada polls open for primary election

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Polls are officially open Saturday for voters across Nevada to cast their ballots for their candidates, during the Primary Election season. “It’s a midterm, so you’re voting on a lot of your local elected officials, as well as your statewide offices, so for voters, who usually only come out for presidential elections, I would try to come out and vote in the primary. It’s just as important, and its a great time to get to know your local candidates, see who’s on the ballot and to prepare yourself for the general election in November” said Aubrey Rowlatt, Clerk-Recorder for Carson City.
CARSON CITY, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nevada begins broadband internet expansion

(The Center Square) – Nevada has officially embarked on its goal to make broadband internet accessible across the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak gave the formal send-off of the state’s first phase of “High Speed NV” Thursday. “The pandemic shone a bright light on issues that existed...
NEVADA STATE
US News and World Report

Nevada Student Says Anonymous Gun Tips Used to Bully Him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada said in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him on a state hotline that invites anonymous reports of school threats.
NEVADA STATE
travelnevada.com

Meet the Lady in Red: Nevada’s Most Famous Ghost

Meet Nevada’s friendly former-host ghost with the most at Tonopah’s beautiful Mizpah Hotel, USA Today’s “#1 Most Haunted Hotel” in the entire nation. Without a doubt, ghost hunters and paranormal enthusiasts love the Silver State. Thanks to lawless Wild West action, long-before-OSHA mining operations, and other perils, our past is packed with untimely demises and unfinished business. (In fact, plenty of paranormal pros believe Nevada to be the most spectrally active state.)
Fox5 KVVU

Crews to begin $305M Tropicana, I-15 interchange project on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews on Tuesday will kick off the massive, $305 million Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange project near the Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Department of Transportation says that the Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue interchange “serves as one of the main getaways to the resort corridor and provides an essential connection for some of the Las Vegas Valley’s largest employment centers.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Allegiant begins nonstop service between Las Vegas and Florida

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents visiting the Magic Kingdom and other attractions in the Sunshine State have another travel option available, as Allegiant Airlines announced new, nonstop service between Las Vegas and Sanford, Florida. According to a news release, Allegiant on May 27 began nonstop flights from...
LAS VEGAS, NV

