The countdown is officially on for the premiere of Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show. Shepherd released the first promo for her new show on Friday and Page Six was the first to see it. In the trailer shared exclusively with us, Shepherd promises to take viewers “on every step of this journey… behind the scenes, on the road, in the studio, rehearsals, interviews and so much more,” the former “The View” co-host said from the first photo shoot for the show. “This is my time,” the 55-year-old declared of her show, titled “Sherri”. “It is my lifelong dream to have...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO