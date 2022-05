Apple's introduction of iOS 16 could include support for an always-on display, a feature that may arrive in hardware on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max later in 2022. The refresh of the iPhone 14 lineup in the fall may include a change in display technology, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max rumored to offer a low refresh rate of 1Hz. To enable such a feature, it appears that Apple will be laying the groundwork in iOS 16.

