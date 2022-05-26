ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

VIDEO: Baseball Post-Game Interview

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Severna Park High School baseball team is headed to their...

SPHS Boys Lacrosse Beats Mount Hebron 9-6 To Win Sixth Consecutive State Title

The Severna Park boys lacrosse program is such a well-oiled machine that not even being dropped from Class 4A to Class 3A could stop them this year as they beat Mount Hebron 9-6 on May 25 at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex to win the Maryland Class 3A state championship, the program’s sixth consecutive state title and state-record 11th title overall.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Utter Domination As Broadneck Girls Lacrosse Claims Second Consecutive State Title With 17-4 Win

It almost seems fit for a Hollywood sports drama: two previously injured players come back in the biggest game of their lives and they each score a goal. But unlike Hollywood, their goals didn’t affect the outcome of the game. Instead, their goals were the cherries on top of a dominating performance by the Broadneck Lady Bruins as the team won their second consecutive Class 4A state title with a 17-4 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase (BCC) on May 26 at Ridley Athletic Complex.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Lady Falcons Suffer Heartbreaking 11-10 Loss In State Finals

Stunned, heartbroken and unimaginable are just a few ways to describe what happened to the Severna Park girls lacrosse team during the Class 3A state championship game at Ridley Athletic Complex on May 25. Leading 10-7 against the Marriott’s Ridge Mustangs with less than five minutes left in the game,...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Broadneck Hit Early And Often In 15-7 Loss In Class 4A State Final

As he made a pass behind his back to a teammate for an assist late in the game, Winston Churchill’s Eliot Dubick looked like he was messing around in the backyard, not putting the nail in the coffin of Broadneck’s comeback attempt. The Bruins had no answer for the Bulldogs’ offense and especially the wunderkind that was Dubick in their 15-7 loss to Winston Churchill in the boys lacrosse Class 4A state championship at Ridley Athletic Complex on May 26.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Baltimore Times

Morgan State University Taps Championship-Winning Coach to Lead Bears Football

Damon Wilson Takes Over Reins as 23rd Head Coach, Bringing Successful Record of Building a Competitive Program. – Morgan State University announced the hiring of Damon Wilson as the Athletics Department’s 23rd head football coach, effective June 1, 2022. Wilson, who brings a championship-level coaching pedigree and an extensive resume in collegiate football, replaces former Bears Head Football Coach Tyrone Wheatley, who left the program for a role as a position coach with the National Football League’s Denver Broncos.
BOWIE, MD
Inside Nova

Nohe: We are NOT ready for some football

Prince William County, are you ready for some football?. The Washington Football Team, under its various names, has been trying to bounce among the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia for decades, and now it appears that it is Prince William’s turn to be the belle of the (foot)ball.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

High school grad accepted at 20+ colleges continues family's military legacy, heads to West Point

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A soon-to-be Prince George's County high school graduate wanted to make this year's Memorial Day special for his whole family. Maurice Brown II, of Upper Marlboro, comes from a long line of veterans. To celebrate that lineage, the family hosted a celebration on Memorial Day to both acknowledge their shared past and honor their future, as the 18-year-old decided to follow in his family's footsteps and continue his education at West Point Military Academy. He'll become the third generation of servicemen in the Brown family.
Katie Cherrix

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Furever Homes: 5-Month-Old Husky, Blu, Is Waiting For The Perfect Match

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a beautiful addition to your family, look no further than Blu. This 5-month-old Husky mix gets along well with children, adults and other dogs alike, making her the perfect fit for just about any home. Blu’s story began far from Baltimore. She came here from Texas, after she and her siblings were found abandoned in the woods in Houston. Now, Blu is being fostered while waiting to find her furever home. “She’s engaging, she’s having fun with everyone, she’s very gentle with the kids, so she has adapted really well very quickly,” Blu’s foster mom, Corry, says. Corry...
BALTIMORE, MD
yeahthatskosher.com

Kosher Stand in Baltimore’s Camden Yards Has Lost its Hashgacha

Dani Klein is the founder of YeahThatsKosher, is passionate about global travel, good kosher food / restaurants, social media & the web, technology, digital marketing, and spending time with his friends & family. Dani has an MBA in Marketing and works in the Social Media Marketing field for a large...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Shop Small with Stevie: Papi's Tacos

BALTIMORE — Looking for a new place to get authentic Mexican street food? Well, look no further!. Papi's Tacos is just what you're looking for. They serve authentic Mexican food and cocktails. There are three locations: Fells Point, Hampden and Towson with a new Ocean City location opening soon!
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Wicomico Co.

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week. We’re told the Show Me $1,000,000 ticket was sold at Goose Creek #03, 24948 Ocean Gateway, in Mardela Springs. The player claimed the winning prize last week.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WUSA

Black bear caught on home security footage in Olney

OLNEY, Md. — It was a weird weekend for people who live in Olney. On Friday, a tornado tore through the area for less than a minute and on Saturday a black bear was spotted walking around a neighborhood. Mark and Anita Brady of Olney were spending the holiday...
OLNEY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 tornadoes touched down Friday in Maryland

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — Two tornadoes touched down during Friday's severe storms that moved through Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. An EF-1 tornado with estimated 90 mph peak winds touched down Friday night near the Charles-St. Mary’s County line. The weather service announced Sunday morning that the tornado traveled 4.16 miles with a width of about 100 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
fox5dc.com

Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police. Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Summer time at Hersheypark

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you're planning a fun holiday weekend, head to the sweetest place on earth because Hersheypark is opening its doors for the summer. Public Relations Manager for Hersheypark Entertainment and Resorts Company Amanda Polyak shares more about the fun.
BALTIMORE, MD

