Yuja Wang goes four-hand with young Maestro

Congratulations to Maestro Placido Domingo on receiving the prestigious Premio Cappuccilli. The award was presented to Maestro on stage in front of all public after Maestro’s superb performance of I due Foscari at Teatro del Maggio in Firenze on May 28, 2022.
Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known to fans as KK, died on Tuesday hours after performing in Kolkata, India. He reportedly suffered a heart attack and reportedly arrived deceased at a hospital He was 53. Kunnath reportedly felt "unwell" during his performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata, reports the Times...
Mark Pemberton has resigned as chief executive after 15 years. He says: ‘ I will be leaving the ABO at the end of September. It will have been 15 years in July, and it’s time to pass the baton. I’ll be taking time time off to recharge the batteries, and then pursuing freelance opportunities.’
The Russian ministry of culture has published a list of the country’s top-salaried arts leaders. Valery Gergiev’s name is omitted, presumably because he’s too rich to declare. Here’s the official list. 1 Vladimir Spivakov (National Philharmonic Orchestra) 158.3 million rubles (US$ 240,000) 2 Vladimir Aristarkhov (Natural...
The Orchard, a hybrid production for in-person audiences and virtual theatregoers, starts this week in New York. It is an adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s great play The Cherry Orchard by Ukrainian-born theatre director Igor Golyak. It stars Jessica Hecht as Ranevskaya and Mikhail Baryshnikov, who will play both Anton Chekhov and Firs, and Juliet Brett as Anya.
It is with great sorrow that our staff announces the passing of Mrs. Edi Aringhieri Bocelli, Andrea’s mother. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones and all of us. She left her earthly home after a long, extraordinary life to join her beloved husband, Sandro, in Heaven.
Reading the press release below, I wondered why it fails to mention that the successful candidate for this prestigious arts position in the town of Lucerne happens to be married to Michael Haefliger, director of the Lucerne Festival. Why the omission?. Swiss secrecy, no doubt. Press release:. The Board of...
We have been informed of the death last night of David Sigall, chairman of Ingpen & Williams until his retirement in 2016. David had been suffering from a prolonged degenerative condition. He was in his mid-70s. He looked after major artists, among them Alfred Brendel, Georg Solti and Jessye Norman.
Askonas Holt has reported the death of its veteran vocal agent Peter Bloor. An Australian who learned his trade in the Joan Sutherland-Richard Bonynge team, he was with AH for 25 years, mostly at Robert Rattray’s side.
Anna Netrebko received multiple ovations Friday night at her return to La Scala. Afterwards, La Scala’s sovrintendente Dominique Meyer said: I hope this evening is a sign for other houses to open their doors to Anna Netrebko. The opera audience today has shown what it wants.’. Total moral surrender.
We’ve had a list of updates for next month’s Argerich festival with a number of pieces she may never have played before, or not for many years. Always good to refresh the repertoire in one’s eighties. Here are the additions:. Poulencs Concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra...
An actor who was dropped by his agent as a result of being diagnosed with a heart condition is calling for best practice guidelines to be produced to prevent other performers from being treated this way…. Do we know agents like that in the music world? Surely not.
Dinara Alieva has withdrawn from performing Cio-Cio-San and Olesya Petrova from the role of Suzuki. ‘Withdrawals are due to delayed visa processing times unfortunately making it impossible for both artists to take part in the upcoming revival’, they say – as we always predicted would happen post-Brexit. Cio-Cio-San...
Here is an excerpt from an “interview” we did for the Telegraph. There is a story behind this, because of a miscommunication that was entirely my fault, I thought this was a radio interview and didn’t get that we were going to be videoed whilst singing an excerpt, hence my very casual attire seated next to TWO SIRS Sir Bryn Terfel and Simon Keenlyside!
A 20 year-old production can no longer be shown without being revised in accordance with current sensitivities. Was it ever that bad?. This Summer, the Royal Opera House revives Moshe Leiser’s and Patrice Caurier’s 2002 production, taking a new approach to this much-loved production. For this revival, The...
We have been notified of the death today, after a long illness, of Viktor von Halem, a member of the Deutsche Oper Berlin for more than 30 years and a stalwart on the world stage. He sang more than 100 roles. Harold Schonberg once described him as ‘a giant of...
Copenhagen Opera have just premiered one of the best new operas I have seen in the past 50 years of opera going. What is more, it is visually stunning, has an engaging and melodic score, is well sung and deals with one of the most important issues of our time, namely assisted death. It truly is an opera for our time.
