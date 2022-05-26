ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler is watching a lot of Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMkeC_0frQGJs200

The Los Angeles Rams offense is a good one to watch and take ideas from. It’s one of the most creative schemes in the NFL, thanks to Sean McVay’s variety of route combinations and blocking concepts.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been watching a lot of the Rams offense as they gear up for the 2022 season, and their quarterback, Spencer Rattler, even believes the two schemes are similar.

“It’s really like the same offense as the Rams,” he said, via 247 Sports. “That’s a lot of the tape we watch. What they’re doing, we’re doing. You definitely have your shots down the field but it’s just a good offense. It’s a balanced offense. We do a lot of good things, so I’m excited to fully learn all of it. I’ve learned dang near all of it already, but we got a lot more install to go throughout the summer, so I’m just gonna soak it all in and prepare the best as I can.”

Rattler transferred to South Carolina after a rough stretch with Oklahoma, even getting benched last season after previously being viewed as a Heisman Candidate. He’s trying to revive his draft stock with the Gamecocks, and watching Matthew Stafford is helping him attempt to do that.

He’s been watching a lot of film of Stafford as he prepares to lead South Carolina’s offense, keeping an eye on how he reads coverages and goes through his progressions.

“Right now I like what Matthew Stafford is doing,” Rattler said. “We’re watching a lot of his film because we run similar offenses, similar plays. It’s helped me to see what he does, how he goes through his reads against these coverages or these looks or at these game-time situations. I’m really watching him. Of course you’ve got Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, (Patrick) Mahomes. I’m just taking the film you see and try to implement it on the field. When I go back home to Arizona, I’ll be training different types of stuff with my quarterback coach as well.”

Stafford may not be viewed as one of the three or four best quarterbacks in the NFL, but when it comes to certain aspects of playing the position, he’s better than most of his peers: arm angles, going through reads, accuracy down the field.

Rattler is wise to watch Stafford’s tape.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Sports
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska fans not happy with the Oklahoma game kickoff time

Nebraska Football learned the kickoff times for seven of its 12 regular-season games earlier in the week. One game-time Husker fans were interested to see was the September 17 match-up in Lincoln against the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the match-up will occur at 11:00 am on FOX, and to say Nebraska fans were less than pleased would be an understatement. Many of the Husker faithful took to social media in the days following their announcement to announce their disappointment. The general sentiment expressed is that in a match-up between two rivals with the history of these two schools, the game should be in prime time. Look below, and we have a sample of some of the tweets showing Nebraska fans expressing their frustration. https://twitter.com/hus1ker/status/1530290684762243078https://twitter.com/cole_neuhalfen/status/1529893996394184704https://twitter.com/HuskerPure/status/1529937274565279781https://twitter.com/theaaronmconner/status/1530031104547242013https://twitter.com/LukeHeisler4/status/1529894657362210818https://twitter.com/Ashontay_taytay/status/1530501623600107521https://twitter.com/AndrewIsErnest/status/1529995830458982401https://twitter.com/PokeVillain/status/1529895447120293925https://twitter.com/MikeHeller402/status/1529907005384708117https://twitter.com/apodzimek87/status/1529897268119482368https://twitter.com/HiebnerMike/status/1529896148319842307https://twitter.com/GrandpaJarhead/status/1529948269828268042Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two UNC commits make initial cut for USA Basketball

The UNC basketball program is being represented in Houston this week as both G.G. Jackson and Seth Trimble are trying out for the USA Basketball U-18 Team as they prepare for the FIBA America’s Championship in early June. Going into this weekend, 27 players were vying for spots on the team and after a few practices, the 17 finalists have been chosen. And it’s good news for both Trimble and Jackson. The duo were both named finalists on Saturday, joining 15 others. Below is the full list of 17 finalists from Houston per Adam Zagoria: Mark Armstrong Jr., Anthony Black, Xavier Booker, Kanaan Carlyle,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#247 Sports#Heisman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is UNC football the leader for three-star wide receiver?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program continue to build their 2023 recruiting board with prospects. While the Tar Heels have just three commitments in the 2023 class, they have offers out to several others. The latest from Culliver was him cutting down his list of 18 offers down to six finalists. Culliver announced he was focusing on North Carolina, Maryland, Florida State, NC State, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, and Ohio State moving forward. But who is the leader in this recruitment? Looking at Culliver’s 247Sports profile, there’s just one crystal ball prediction logged and it belongs to UNC. A South Carolina insider made his prediction for the Tar Heels which is the good news. The bad news? It came in Summer of 2021. That’s a long time for a prediction and things have changed in his recruitment including the final list. Still, UNC has to feel like they are in great shape for this recruitment moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney dies in auto accident

Former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an auto accident early Monday morning, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was 25 years old. The former TCU standout was selected by the Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and played in every game that season. However, the team released him in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy