Devin White always has Rams-Bucs games circled due to LA's dominance

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have developed a little bit of a rivalry over the last three years. Tom Brady’s arrival in 2020 made the Bucs a much better team, but they still have not beaten the Rams since he signed with Tampa Bay.

The most recent meeting between these teams was in the divisional round of last season’s playoffs, a game the Rams won 30-27 in dramatic fashion after blowing a second-half lead, only to steal the game with a deep bomb from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

Devin White knows very well just how badly the Bucs have struggled against the Rams, so he always circles their matchups with Los Angeles with the goal of ending their three-game losing streak. He’s already got his eye on their Week 9 meeting.

“I always have that [game] circled,” White said, via Joe Bucs Fan. “We’ve never beat them [in the playoffs]. I definitely know we’ve never beat them [in the playoffs]. There was a perfect time to beat them [in the playoffs last year] when it really, really mattered.”

With Brady back in the mix, there’s a decent chance the Buccaneers and Rams could meet again in the playoffs for the second straight year. They’re two of the top three teams in the NFC, and the conference could have to go through either LA or Tampa Bay en route to the Super Bowl – depending on what the Cowboys, Cardinals, 49ers and other teams are able to do in 2022.