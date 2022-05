TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For nearly two decades, Clifford Stephens can be found at Highland Lawn cemetery each and every Memorial Day. “It’s a way for us paying our respects and to communicate with those who are here about our past and that we’re fortunate we got to come home,” Stephens said.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO