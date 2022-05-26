ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State hockey lures UMass staff member Jared DeMichiel to join Spartans as associate head coach

By Andrew Brewster
 4 days ago
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When the news broke that Michigan State hockey was able to lure Jared DeMichiel away from UMass, one of our writers said this would be like if Tom Izzo was able to steal away a top assistant from Villanova. Jared DeMichiel helped UMass win a national championship in 2021 as their associate head coach, and now he is coming to join Adam Nightingale’s staff at MSU.

DeMichiel is one of the most highly regarded assistants in the game, so this is nothing short of a coup for Nightingale, who will attempt to breathe new life into an MSU hockey program that has been stagnant in recent years.

This is a great first step for Nightingale.

