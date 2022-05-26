ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Al Jazeera TV to Refer Killing of Its Journalist to ICC - Statement

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar's Al Jazeera TV Network will refer the killing of its journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the prosecutor...

www.usnews.com

#Icc#Tv Network#Reuters#Al Jazeera Tv Network#Palestinian#Israeli#Al Jazeera
Robb Report

The Biden Administration Is Moving to Convert Seized Russian Superyachts Into Cash Aid for Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. The Biden administration plans to accelerate the process for moving seized superyachts through the US court system, with the goal of selling off the assets and donating the proceeds to Ukraine. Two high-profile superyacht seizures last week show that the pressure on Russian oligarchs does not seem to be slowing. Last Thursday, a Fijian judge ruled that local law enforcement could impound Amadea, a 348-foot superyacht valued at $325 million. The judge ruled that the yacht, which US authorities claim belongs to Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, could not leave the island nation as the...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Qatar
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
The Week

This is life in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

It's been a chaotic nine months since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan — the economy is in a free fall; methamphetamine production has exploded; the United Nations estimates that half of the country's population is suffering from acute hunger; the rights of women are being eroded; and there's been an increase in violent attacks by the Islamic State. Here's everything you need to know:
WORLD
Daily Mail

New footage shows Ukrainians blowing up Russia's most-advanced £4million tank 'with a Swedish rocket launcher that costs £18,000'

New footage has emerged showing Russia's most expensive and up-to-date tank getting destroyed by Ukrainian forces during fighting in Donbas. Drone footage, issued by Ukraine's Ministry of Defence today, shows the T-90M - a £4million latest-generation war machine - exploding after being hit during the battle for Stary Saltiv, to the north of Kharkiv, last week.
MILITARY
The Intercept

Israel Used U.S. Weapons to Destroy U.S. Assets and Aid Projects in Gaza

Last May, in an assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, Israel deployed hundreds of bombs, missiles, and shells, killing over 240 Palestinians and wounding more than 1,900 others. More than half of the dead were civilians, according to the Israeli think tank Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center, despite Israeli claims that it only targets combatants from Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Russian cruise missile that hit Ukrainian chemical plant was just yards away from striking fertiliser plant which would have 'engulfed Odessa completely in toxic cloud'

A Russian cruise missile narrowly avoided causing an environmental disaster when it crashed into a Ukrainian chemical plant in the southern port city of Odessa. The 2,200mph Kalibr rocket struck the ammonia plant in a false flag operation at around 5pm on Friday, May 20, missing its storage tanks by just 100 yards.
MILITARY
Navy Times

Russian troops plunge through Ukraine lines in Donbas as fighting enters decisive week

SOLEDAR, Ukraine — A month into Russia’s Donbas offensive, Moscow’s troops were still searching for a breakthrough. That may have finally arrived. On May 18, Russian forces broke through Ukrainian lines west of the town of Popasna. Russia massed units there after capturing the town on May 8, preparing for a larger assault to drive into the open terrain to the west. Their primary objective appears to be cutting the highway leading from Bakhmut to the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, the last remaining Ukrainian outposts in Luhansk Oblast and the scene of fierce urban fighting for weeks.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia, Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Depp of ‘victim blaming at its most disgusting’
POLITICS

