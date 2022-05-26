ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local business continue to grapple with labor shortage

By By ANDREW DEZIEL Guest Contributor
Northfield News
Northfield News
 4 days ago

Facing a tight labor market, local businesses of all types are having to get creative to lure in quality talent and deal with the challenges of short staffing.

While the latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development showing Minnesota’s unemployment rate reaching the level it has since DEED began tracking it, labor force participation is also near historic lows.

While Minnesota still has a significantly stronger workforce participation rate than the national average, close to one third of Minnesotans remain out of the labor force even as businesses use sign-on bonuses, higher pay and robust benefits to try to lure them into the job market.

At Country Goods in Owatonna, owner Todd Lundgren said that at one time not that long ago, job seekers would apply for a position roughly once a week. Now, he said more than a year had gone by without any job seekers before a woman recently dropped by his store to apply.

In order to fill the gap, Lundgren said he and his wife now find themselves working 50 to 55 hours a week. While he said it’s something of a labor of love to run the business, working so many hours can certainly be taxing.

It’s a story retold at businesses throughout the community, though local business owners and leaders have a hard time agreeing on its root cause. From Lundgren’s perspective, excessive government benefits are a factor, providing low income Minnesotans an alternative to work.

Erik Larson at St. Peter’s Food Co-op & Deli sees things differently. Larson pointed out that, while critics of the generous unemployment benefits offered in the wake of COVID insisted that allowing those benefits to expire would bring workers back in droves, shortages still remain.

Instead, Larson said that there simply aren’t enough job seekers to fill job openings, in large part because of the retirement of baby boomers. While the Co-op hasn’t been hit as hard as some area businesses, Larson said that short staffing has meant adjustments have had to be made to make the most of the employees the co-op does have.

In the restaurant industry, shortages have plagued businesses which were already facing a very tough challenge to recover from COVID. In particular, a shortage of chefs has sent restaurants scrambling and competing aggressively for quality talent. Denise Clayton, co-owner at Bashers Sports Bar and Grill in Faribault, is seeing it firsthand.

“I know all of the restaurants are fighting over good cooks,” she said. “You see a lot of cooks with good job offers, and it really comes down to who’s going to pay more money.”

The region’s skilled manufacturing sector, a crucial economic mainstay, has had a hard time finding quality workers for years. Local business leaders hope strengthened ties between Faribault Public Schools, South Central College and local businesses can help turn it around.

Rodney Gramse, President of MRG Tool and Die and the chair of Faribault’s Economic Development Authority, said that businesses in the region, like his, have had success providing on the job training with the help of SCC and other community/technical colleges, while lamenting that enrollment in the program has declined.

“We’ve been fortunate to hire people with good skills and we have a high willingness to train people,” he said. “Unfortunately, we are seeing fewer students going into the program at South Central.”

South Central College’s President, Dr. Annette Parker, noted that helping to provide apprenticeships for students isn’t all the college does. It also works with employers to help their existing workforce gain the skills they need to fill highly technical and specialized jobs.

“We have been very successful in helping employers to up skill their current workforce,” she said.

While rising costs might seem like they would push more individuals back into the workforce, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that re-entering the workforce comes with significant costs now as well.

While each individual and family has their own unique situation, Johnson said that the high cost of gas has made it more difficult to get to work. General inflation and the state’s childcare crisis are other factors which can make even going to work an expensive proposition.

“I think people are thinking, ‘Why would I go to work when it costs this much money? I’ll try to wait it out try to find something else,’” he said.

Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
