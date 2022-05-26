Fresh & Fruity Watermelon Salsa Recipe Turns Up the Volume on Summer Snacking

Despite its simplicity — some ingredients slapped between two slices of bread — the commonplace sandwich is actually a quite remarkable food. It's completely customizable. Not only can you choose from a vast array of bread types like rye, sourdough, or plain smooshy white, you can opt for something completely different such as a wrap, kaiser, or ciabatta bun. Whether you like deli meats, cheese, egg salad, tuna, salmon, or peanut butter and jelly, the ingredients are practically endless. And you can shake things up by opting for mayo, mustard, aioli, or a smear of something spicy to give it a kick. Yes, there is a sandwich to suit every personality and palate.

