ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde shooter’s grandmother is continuing to recover at a Texas hospital

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxG2c_0frQ1XuI00

UVALDE, Texas — The grandmother of the Uvalde shooter, Salvador Ramos, whom he allegedly shot before killing 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, is in the hospital and continuing to recover.

KENS and the Los Angeles Times both identified the grandmother as Celia Gonzales, 66. They say she is currently at a San Antonio hospital recovering.

KENS says she was able to call 911 for help after she was shot in the face but her grandson took off and then crashed her car outside of Robb Elementary School just before he killed 19 children and two teachers.

“Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart. But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Wednesday.

ABC News spoke with Ramos’ mother, Adriana Reyes, who told them that her son was “not a monster” but that he could “be aggressive.” Her son allegedly purchased two assault rifles right after he turned 18, which he used during his alleged shooting spree.

Reyes shared her condolences for the students who were killed and parents who lost their children, while speaking with ABC News.

KENS spoke with Ramos’ cousin, who has been at an undisclosed hospital with his grandmother. The cousin told KENS that the family have been receiving “ugly messages” through social media since the shootings.

The Los Angeles Times says the motive behind the attack at Robb Elementary remains unclear.

Photos: Meghan Markle, Uvalde residents pay tribute to Texas shooting victims Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths

Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed. But officers in Uvalde, Texas, took more than an hour to kill a shooter who massacred 19 children, a lapse of time that will likely be a key part of a Justice Department probe into the police response.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WGAU

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Still mourning a Texas mass shooting, Democrat Beto O'Rourke gave his long-shot campaign a jolt by imploring a national audience that it was finally time for real action to curb the proliferation of high-powered guns in his home state and across America. That was...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Nine-year-old survives school shooting but loses his cousin

UVALDE, Texas — When gunfire rang out at Robb Elementary School Tuesday, 9-year-old Daniel Garza said his teacher, Elsa Avila, ran to the door to lock their classroom, which was near the rooms where 19 students and two teachers were killed. Avila was shot through the glass and dropped...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Meghan Markle
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#The Los Angeles Times#Abc News
Mic

Matthew McConaughey spoke out after the horrific shooting in his hometown

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out on Tuesday night about the horrific mass shooting in his hometown. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he began in a statement posted on Twitter. “We can not exhale once again, make excuses, and accept this tragic reality as the status quo,” he continued.
UVALDE, TX
KFOR

Texas parent brings gun to school, accidentally shoots self

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A parent in Texas accidentally shot himself in the leg after bringing a concealed weapon onto campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, a parent with a concealed weapon went to Duff Elementary School. While on campus, the man’s gun accidentally went off, striking him in the leg. The father was […]
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

Rapid growth is hurting the Texas Hill Country. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest-growing regions in the nation is the Texas Hill Country. Its open spaces, clear springs and streams, abundant wildlife and night skies are just a few of the things that draw thousands away from the city and into the rural area. In fact,...
AUSTIN, TX
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy