ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

SCTCC Softball Wins 1, Loses 1 Thursday at National Tourney

By Alex Svejkovsky
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Softball team lost its second game of the day on...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

8 Field Trips All Minnesota Kids Went On

Everyone knows the best part of the school year was always the field trips. You get out of the classroom for the day, eat a sack lunch, get to goof off on a bus ride with all your friends, make memories and experience new things. Here are 8 field trips all Central Minnesota kids took while in school.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Fleet Farm Honors Fallen Soldiers Monday

UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day. All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Ways to Explore Minnesota Memorial Weekend

The kickoff of summer for many of us is this weekend. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON. She suggested the "Kickoff to Summer at the Minnesota State Fair" which goes from May 26-30. Hayes says this is the 2nd year this event is taking place. She says it is a smaller version of the state fair with a capped attendance but includes many of the staple state fair foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Severe Storms Likely This Afternoon & Evening

The National Weather Service says widespread severe storms are likely this afternoon and evening across the region. Storms are expected to develop this afternoon, with the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. For Saint Cloud, the severe threat increases after 1 pm, and is highest during the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

PleasureLand RV Acquiring RV Business in Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV Center is acquiring an RV business in Wisconsin. The St. Cloud-based company says its newest location is Coulee Region RV in West Salem, Wisconsin. They were founded in 1990. The location will carry the full line of Grand Design, Crossroads and Winnebago motorized RVs. It...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesex County College#Sctcc Softball#National Tourney#The St Cloud Technical#Cyclones
103.7 THE LOON

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Watkins

ROSEVILLE -- A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Watkins. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winning ticket for Tuesday night's North 5 drawing was sold at Jack's Of Watkins Inc. on Veterans Drive in Watkins. The ticket is worth $58,812. The winning numbers are 5,9, 18, 24, and...
WATKINS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Strong Winds Causes Power Outages Across St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- Several lines of severe weather rolled through central Minnesota early Monday morning. The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at around 2:40 a.m. for Todd County. Throughout the morning that warning was extending to including Benton, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties. Hazards...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
103.7 THE LOON

Boating safety tips for the weekend

ST. PAUL -- So far, two people have died on Minnesota waters this spring, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting another busy weekend. The DNR reminds everyone that with boaters of every skill level on the water, it’s everyone’s responsibility to stay safe. Here are...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

“Back The Badge” Car Show Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The "Back the Badge" car show announced they raised over $4000 last weekend. All proceeds benefit the LELS Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The car show last Saturday at the Crossroads Center brought dozens of classic cars and hundreds of people to the fundraiser.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Hey Minnesota, It’s Time to Turn On This Button in Your Car

With the arrival of summer, you're going to want to make sure this button is turned on in your vehicle. I remember getting my first car and this button was one of the first things my dad told me about. The general rule of thumb is to turn it on in the summer and leave it off in the winter. It wasn't explained to me exactly why to do that, because there were other things that needed more urgent attention on that '91 Honda Accord, but I have followed that button rule ever since.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy