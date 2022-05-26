ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNWhV_0frQ0Kds00

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme.

In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.

Prosecutors said that in one case, Vang talked with a 15-year-old girl and threatened to send out nude pictures of her and “ruin her life” unless she complied with his demands.

Court documents obtained by The Pioneer Press indicate that Vang was talking to girls from late 2015 through September 2020.

So far, investigators have identified more than 500 victims but said they are continuing to identify more. Anyone who thinks they may have been victimized is encouraged to visit the Department of Justice website.

Vang faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if he’s convicted, KSTP reported.

The FBI says kids and teens need to be careful about who they are communicating with online, and to block or ignore messages from strangers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Urban League President: MDHR Commissioner Won’t Give Proof That Minneapolis Police Spied On Us

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A prominent Black organization is responding to a report that Minneapolis police spied on them with secret social media accounts. The accusations were part of a scathing 72-page report that Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights released last month. The report concluded the Minneapolis Police Department displayed a pattern of racial discrimination over a 10-year period. One section is about how officers allegedly used covert social media accounts to target and surveil Black organizations, for no reasons of public safety or suspected criminal activity. The Urban League, which advocates for the Black community, is named as one of those organizations. No further...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Lavinia Thompson

Julissa Thaler allegedly bought gun days before killing son

Leading up to the day she shot her son to death, family members expressed concerns Thaler would harm six-year-old Eli Hart before losing him, reports say. The Star Tribune cited court documents in a report claiming Thaler “bought a shotgun and learned how to use it”, after the child’s father, Tory Hart, counter-filed papers to get custody of their son in what had already been a bitter dispute.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in tow. (credit: CBS) Police say the oldest boy was able to persuade the thief to let them out, and the man dropped them off one block north of where they were originally parked. He then drove off. The oldest boy then used his cellphone to call his parents, and they were all soon reunited. The minivan is still missing. It’s a 2007 Silver Honda Odyssey that may have either of these Minnesota license plate numbers: XNB-858 or MWY-024. Anyone with information on this case is asked to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WGAU

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said. Paul...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KCJJ

Minnesota woman accused of defrauding IC credit union out of thousands of dollars

A suspect in dozens of identity theft cases is accused of defrauding an Iowa City credit union out of thousands of dollars. Iowa City Police say 39-year-old Maegen Fortin of Minneapolis opened an account at Green State Credit Union on the morning of January 6th, 2021. Fortin allegedly created the account over the phone using the identity of another Minnesota resident. Police say Fortin then used that person’s credit history to obtain a $10,000 “home improvement” loan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sextortion#Federal Prosecutors#Fbi#Violent Crime#Kik Snapchat#Skype#The Pioneer Press#The Department Of Justice#Cox Media Group
AM 1390 KRFO

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Purchase of Gun used in Mass Shooting

A man from St. Paul has entered a guilty plea in federal court for his involvement as a middleman in a gun-buying conspiracy that resulted in the fatal shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park last October. Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to make...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man Shot Walking Into Into N. Mpls. Business

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot while walking into a business late Sunday evening. According to police, the shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue. When police arrived, officers found a man in his mid-40s suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Investigators say, according to preliminary information, the victim was walking into a business when he heard gunshots and then felt pain. The victim did not have any information about suspects. Officers have talked with people in the area at the time of the shooting and identified possible locations of surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

11-year-old convinces Minneapolis car thief to let 5 brothers out

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are searching for the man who stole a minivan in Minneapolis on Sunday with five children inside. According to police, the thief jumped into a Honda Odyssey van Sunday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. along East Lake Street at 12th Avenue South after the parents stepped away from the vehicle for a brief moment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Black-owned bank to open on E. Lake St.

Damon Jenkins and his team at First Independence Bank know they face special challenges. “We are the new guys on the block, a new bank in town, so we have to work extra hard to gain the trust of our potential customers,” said Jenkins, First Independence’ Senior Vice President/Regional Director and a former Wells Fargo executive who grew up in south Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
KROC News

Second Former Top Official Of Rochester Firm Charged With Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A second former high-ranking official of a Rochester-based company has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer. The case against 54-year-old Loretta Taylor of St. Charles was filed Wednesday. Taylor was the financial controller for Reichel Foods when the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Man sent to prison for stealing baby formula in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing baby formula is sending a Minnesota man to prison. Leslie Gene Robinson, 60 of Minneapolis, was sentenced Thursday to two years and four months behind bars and ordered to pay $1,552.96 in restitution. Robinson pleaded guilty to felony theft and soliciting a juvenile to commit...
ROCHESTER, MN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy