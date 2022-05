To my faithful readers of the Warren County Sports Authority, I wanted to give everybody an update on my current timeline for projects as we move into the summer months (with no school sports). First, I’ll just let everyone know that I plan on taking this week off from going out and covering events unless something pops up (or my back gets to feeling better). I love being busy in the spring with all the teams and it’s awesome when they play deep into the season, but I like to recharge my batteries in early June.

WARREN COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO