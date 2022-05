INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 is once again pushing our talent out of the studio (and their comfort zones) to try their hands at a new profession. It’s Hired or Fired week!. Sometimes it’s good to get out and breathe some fresh country air. That may be why FOX59 meteorologist Jim O’Brien made the trip to Sheridan’s Dandy Breeze Creamery.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO