As funerals begin for the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, President Biden promises action on gun safety. How likely is that to happen, and what sort of change could be coming? Meanwhile, many Texas lawmakers are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to address the issue at the state level. Also: Criticism is growing over the response of law enforcement as the situation unfolded last week in Uvalde – why did training efforts aimed at stopping school shooters fail, and where do we go from here?

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO