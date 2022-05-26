ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sony to Bring 3 Videogame Favorites to Streaming

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

With the days of going to the video stores to rent something to watch long behind us (RIP, Blockbuster, except for this one), it's hard to imagine our lives today without streaming services.

Though we already have an overwhelming amount of content to choose from, the business continues to grow.

The global streaming-media market size was valued at $372 billion in 2021, and it's projected to hit $1,69 trillion by the year 2029, per the Motion Picture Association.

So while the space is already quite crowded, many still hope to push into it and tap consumers' wallets. And as Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report hold on the market has begun to weaken, it leaves the floor open for others to come into the space and innovate.

Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report is the newest to announce plans to enter the space, not long after the formation of its PlayStation Productions division in 2019.

Its first effort was a feature film based on the "Uncharted" videogame series, an Indiana Jonesesque adventure that raked in more than $400 million globally, making it the fourth-highest-grossing videogame film of all time.

Its award-winning game "The Last of Us," which tells the story of a man and a young girl surviving in a post-apocalyptic world, is also currently being made into an HBO series, due out in 2023.

Motivated by the success of that project, Sony says three more of its games will come to the big screen. But this time, they'll be shows instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvCtf_0frPqWk800
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Which Games Are Being Made Into Shows?

During an investor briefing on Wednesday, May 25, Sony President Jim Ryan said that two of its longest-running videogame franchises, "God of War" and "Gran Turismo," would be adapted for television.

"God of War," a story based on ancient mythology where the player takes the role of a Spartan warrior, will come to Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report Prime. Sony was rumored to be in talks about developing the show earlier this year.

"Gran Turismo," a hyperrealistic car-racing game, has not been connected with a network yet but is confirmed to be in development.

Ryan also named "Horizon Zero Dawn," the story of a young huntress navigating a world overtaken by machines, as its third title for adaption to TV, which will debut on Netflix.

The youngest series of the bunch, "Horizon Zero Dawn" premiered in 2017, followed by the sequel "Horizon Forbidden West." The two games have won dozens of awards collectively.

Film adaptations of videogames have historically been known as being thin shadows of the games that inspired them. That's begun to change in the past five years, with the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie breaking the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time for a videogame adaptation.

The 2019 film "Pokemon Detective Pikachu," starring Ryan Reynolds, drew $433.9 million globally, as well as fairly positive reviews, including being called "the best videogame movie ever" by Forbes.

Netflix also continues to invest heavily in adapting videogame properties. Its more recent "Castlevania" and "Resident Evil" shows have performed well, and it's said that its working on many more based on popular long-running franchises, including "Tomb Raider," "Assassin's Creed," and "BioShock."

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Set Their Sights on a Popular Industry

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report completely changed the automotive industry. Five years ago, legacy vehicle manufacturers were still skeptical about the turn to electrification. They were hesitant to make big investments, appearing to scoff at the bet made by Musk and Tesla that cleaner vehicles would attract consumers despite their high cost.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

Shareholders of Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report) voted against re-electing Egon Durban, an ally to Elon Musk, as a director to the board at its annual shareholder meeting on May 25. Durban, the co-head of private equity firm Silver Lake, had partnered with Musk when he sought...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
TheStreet

Disney, Amazon Make Wells Fargo List of Top Picks

With the S&P 500 having dropped 17% so far this year, now may represent a good time to pick up quality stocks on the cheap. Wells Fargo has created a list of “signature picks, an eclectic portfolio culled from our research department's highest-conviction ideas,” its analysts wrote in a commentary.
STOCKS
Variety

‘The Office’ Gets First Arabic Redo From BBC and Dubai-Based MBC

Click here to read the full article. BBC Studios and Dubai-based MBC Studios have teamed on the first Arabic-language adaptation of “The Office.” Titled “Al Maktab,” the Arabic redo of the groundbreaking BAFTA and Golden Globe award-winning British comedy series will be set in Saudi Arabia. Egypt’s Hisham Fathi (“Ending So Gently”) will direct with Italy’s Alessandro Martella serving a director of photography and Ryad-based AFLAM Productions’ Shadi Mcdad handling line producer duties. Cameras are set to roll in June on this MBC Studios original on which the BBC Studios international production team, who have licensed the format, will also have input.  The plan...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Twitter Solidly Pro-Deal Despite Elon Musk's Ambivalence

If there has been any doubt that Elon Musk might not buy Twitter, there was no sign of it on display during the social media company's shareholder meeting May 25. The vagaries of Musk's interest and objections have vacillated since his offer to buy Twitter for $40 billion on April 14 — and been well-documented in headlines and millions of Tweets since.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Videogames#Television#Hbo#Video Game#Nflx#Sony Corp#Playstation Productions
TheStreet

Musk Makes Surprise Announcement Affecting Twitter Deal

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk said in an SEC filing he’d effectively raised the amount of money he’s personally committed to raising for his planned $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and that he's in talks with Jack Dorsey to participate in the deal.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Twitter Loves The 'Top Gun' Summer Movie Deal

The casual dining chain restaurant and the movie theater chain have both seen better days. Both entities have rebounded, to an extent, since the pandemic’s worst days. Fast casual chains such as Chili’s and Olive Garden (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report were down by 30% in 2020. But once vaccines rolled out and life began to get back to normal-ish, “casual-dining chains pulled within 3.8% of 2019 levels in June” in the summer of 2021, and were generally able to rebound.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Cord Cutting Keeps Growing. Here's What It Means for You

Traditional cable television has been losing customers for years. People have been cutting the cord because cable costs a lot of money, more than many other utilities and more than many people are willing to pay. A review of publicly available data by DecisionData.org found the average cable package costs...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Eight New 'Star Wars' Projects Announced

So Disney+'s latest streaming Star Wars show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" just dropped. And people seem to like it so far!. But sadly, it seems that Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has now decided that it hates money, your childhood and your general happiness, and in a shocking development, has announced that this "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will be the last piece of "Star Wars" content to ever be produced. Not!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

What Is Twitter Saying About 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'?

For a long time, it was near universally accepted, both in fan culture and the general mainstream, that the Star Wars prequels were bad. After a nearly two decade long wait, in which many fans gave up hope that there would ever be more “Star Wars” films, the anticipation for “​​Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace” was intense.
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy