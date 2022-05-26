ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

New Development Coming To Jenks Main Street

By News On 6
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article30,000 square feet of new development is coming to Main Street in Jenks. It will be...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Bethany City Officials Update Boil Water Notice

The City of Bethany said Tuesday that the boil water notice has been localized, meaning some parts of the city remain under the notice while others are no longer. The city made the decision in conjunction with the Department of Environmental Quality. According to the city's Facebook page, the following...
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Battle Structure Fire In SE OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a structure fire on the city’s southeast side. The fire is located near Southeast 59th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Starbucks Becomes First In State To Win Union Vote

The Starbucks located on the corner of Northwest 23rd Street and Robinson Avenue in Oklahoma City is the first unionized location in the state. The store won their union vote 15-2. The Starbucks location in Nichols Hills, located at Northwest 63rd Street and Western Avenue was the first to hold...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Jenks, OK
Government
City
Jenks, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
News On 6

Memorial Day Events Around Green Country

Several events are taking place in Green Country on Monday to remember fallen service members who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom. White Rose Cemetery in Bartlesville has been hosting its memorial day ceremony since 1899. The ceremony is set to begin on Monday at 9 a.m. and local scout troops will place flags on each veteran's grave.
News On 6

Officials Monitoring Flood Concerns Ahead Of More Storms

Tulsa area emergency managers are keeping a close eye on the Arkansas River and Keystone Lake this week as more rain is in the forecast. They don't expect widespread flooding, but said Tulsa could still have some issues. News On 6's Mallory Thomas was live at the Keystone Dam at...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Use Development#The Mcnellies Group
News On 6

Metro Family Escapes Apartment Fire In NW OKC

A parent's worst nightmare unfolded in northwest Oklahoma City after a fire forced a family to escape from the second story of their apartment. "That was horrifying," said Ericka Miles. "I would never have thought my friend would have to jump two stories, and then at that, my baby had to fly two stories down."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Watch: Pony Tails Parties In Sand Springs To Host Summer Camps

A Green Country teacher is giving kids a chance to learn what life on the farm is like over summer break. Pony Tails Parties in Sand Springs is hosting two summer camps this month. Pony Tails owner Suzanne Stowe, and a special guest, joined the News On 6 Team on...
News On 6

City Of Bethany Shares New Details After E. Coli Found In Water Sample

The City of Bethany said that E. coli, the bacteria that found in a water test sample and forced residents into a boil order, has not infiltrated the water plant. The city said on Facebook that the problem remains localized to the 7800 block of NW. 25th Terrace after testing revealed the bacteria's presence on Saturday.
BETHANY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News On 6

Fire Crews Rescue Kids In NW OKC Overnight Apartment Fire

A metro mother is holding her kids a little tighter Monday morning after she says they had to be rescued from their burning apartment near Northwest Expressway and May overnight. Rochelle Davis says she was at work when her kids called her. "I was scared to death and my heart...
News On 6

Floral Haven Funeral Home Hosts 50th 'Avenue Of Flags' Tribute

The Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery in Broken Arrow celebrated the 50th anniversary of their Avenue of Flags tribute Saturday morning. The event honors veterans who have died and are buried in the cemetery. 4,253 flags were raised to honor veterans who have passed on, each representing the...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Sand Springs Family Recovering After Boat Capsizes In Missouri

A Sand Springs family is recovering on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat was going too fast and capsized, sending all three people on board into the water. Troopers say...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

1 Dead, 7 Injured In Oklahoma Memorial Day Celebration

One person is dead and seven more injured after a shooting at a Memorial Day celebration in Taft. OSBI agents confirm at least one fatality and at least seven people injured. Two of the people injured involved minors. The shooting took place at a Memorial Day celebration at the Old...
TAFT, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Respond To Barricaded Suspect In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Department Tactical Team responded to a barricaded subject at a home in NW Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon. Police were attempting to serve an assault with a deadly weapon warrant at a home in the 400 block of NW 89th Street. The assault occurred at a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy