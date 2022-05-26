Muscogee Nation: New Lighthorse Police K9 Seizes Over 20 Lbs Of Meth

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested two robbery suspects early Tuesday morning. The two were believed to be hiding out in an east Tulsa hotel around East 27th Street and South Memorial Drive. Around 3 a.m. two individuals allegedly impersonated police officers and robbed a person...
TULSA, Okla. — A man on a motorcycle being pursued by a Skiatook Police officer Sunday evening dies after driving right through a road closed to traffic due to bridge construction and crashing into construction equipment at 31st and Peoria. Tulsa Police are also looking into if the motorcyclist...
TULSA, Okla. — A driver is going to court after a Tulsa police officer clocked in a Mazda driving 120 mph in a 65 mph zone. The car was cited Monday while driving on Highway 75. Aggravated speeding isn’t just a ticket, but it’s a court appearance.
Tulsa Police officers arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into another car late on Monday night. Officers say the driver of a Honda CRV crashed into the back of another car near 61st and Yale around 11:30 p.m. Tulsa Police say nobody was hurt in...
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department released the name of the drowning on Monday, who died trying to save his son. Jose James-Flores, 42, of Tyler, Texas drowned Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County. The father jumped into the waters to...
HECTORVILLE, Okla. — UPDATE (8:16 p.m.; 5/30) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said Nancy Bell, a woman who disappeared near her home in Hectorville, Okla. has been found and is safe. The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for a missing woman from Hectorville, Okla....
HENRYETTA, Okla. — A 5-year-old has died in an UTV accident in Henryetta, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened late Monday afternoon. The UTV was driven by the 5-year-old with a 17-year-old passenger. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead...
TULSA, Okla. — Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation continue to search for a Poteau woman, 41 years after she disappeared. Ina Arnall left her home on May 28, 1981. She was traveling to Tulsa to visit her daughter. Arnall was never seen again. Her daughter found Arnall’s...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers arrested a man who they said admitted to driving while high on meth and marijuana. Troopers pulled over Timothy Adcock near Admiral and Sheridan for a defective muffler and illegal tag cover on Saturday. Troopers said they smelled marijuana coming from the car. When they...
Personal injury collision occurred on Sunday at approximately 7:30pm on State Highway 20 and Ranchland Road approximately 4.3 miles west of Skiatook, OK in Osage County. Ronnie D. Brumfield, 69, of Hominy, OK. Transported by Miller EMS to St Johns in Tulsa and was admitted in good condition with head, arm, leg, and trunk internal injuries after being struck by a vehicle driven by Steven M. Burrows, 31, of Tulsa, who refused EMS.
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect in a Kenosha homicide was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week. Tiron Washington was charged in December in the death of Max Moore, who was killed in his vehicle while parked in his driveway on Kenosha’s north side. Kenosha Police say Washington was arrested...
A man authorities say is connected to the deadly Taft shooting that left a 39-year-old woman dead and seven others injured has surrendered and is in custody Sunday afternoon. Skylar Dewayne Bucker, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), according to the Muskogee County District Attorney.
TAFT, Okla. — A suspect has surrendered to authorities Sunday, wanted in connection with a shooting in Taft that left one person dead and seven others injured. Skyler Buckner, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Sunday afternoon concerning the incident in Taft, Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said. He is currently being booked into the Muskogee County jail.
TULSA, Okla. — Christopher Morris of Tulsa has been arrested after making a terrorist threat at the Boot Barn near 31st and Memorial on Saturday evening. He is charged with creating a terrorism hoax. According to Tulsa Police, they received multiple calls saying people were running or hiding in...
Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted and kidnapped another man. Officers said said they received reports of a stolen car and then stopped one at the location. Officers noticed the passenger who originally called police had dried blood on his face. The passenger told police that the...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near 31st and Peoria. It happened Sunday night. Investigators believe the motorcyclist crashed into a piece of construction equipment. The motorcycle did make contact with a Skiatook police cruiser, but it’s not clear if the motorcyclist was still on the bike at the time of impact.
A Sand Springs family is recovering on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the boat was going too fast and capsized, sending all three people on board into the water. Troopers say...
Tulsa Police arrested a Wisconsin homicide suspect in Tulsa on Friday. Officers said Tiron Washington was spotted with a gun on a Greyhound bus in Downtown Tulsa. Police said they tried to confront Washington after he got off, but he ran away. A construction crew who had a birds-eye view...
A fun family weekend at a Pottawatomie County river turned into a nightmare. Law enforcement confirms a man drowned while trying to save a group of kids. Deputies tell News 9 the group drove in from out of state to spend time at Soggy Bottom Trails in Wanette. According to...
