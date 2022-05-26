Muscogee Nation: New Lighthorse Police K9 Seizes Over 20 Lbs Of Meth

TAFT, Okla. — A suspect has surrendered to authorities Sunday, wanted in connection with a shooting in Taft that left one person dead and seven others injured. Skyler Buckner, 26, surrendered to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Sunday afternoon concerning the incident in Taft, Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said. He is currently being booked into the Muskogee County jail.

TAFT, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO