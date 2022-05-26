Kelly Hunsader

Kelly K. Hunsader, 62, Luxemburg, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, following a two year battle with cancer. He was born May, 9, 1960, in Green Bay, to the late Kenneth L. and Eugenia “Jean” E. (Bellin) Hunsader. On May 6, 1989, he married Kelly L. Biesterveld,...
Lillian Ruth Judd, “Lilly” to all who knew and loved her, 73, formerly of Door County, passed away in the loving arms of her family, Tuesday afternoon, May 24, 2022 at Care Partners Assisted Living of Kaukauna in the Village of Harrison. She was born November 13, 1948...
Steven Robert Witalison, 69, of Fish Creek, passed away Sunday evening, March 20, 2022, at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born December 29, 1952 in Madison, the son of Robert Charles Witalison and Arzetta Claire (Bauldry) Witalison. Steve was raised Catholic and attended Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie and grade school in Waunakee. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School with the class of 1971. Steve went on to study education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He returned home after two years at Stevens Point and went to work for Tracor Northern in Middleton in their shipping department. Through his friend, Craig Breitsprecher, Steve met Kathleen Joann Havlik. They were united in marriage on June 15, 1974 at Kathy's home church of St. Albert the Great in Sun Prairie. Steve remained with Tracor Northern for 18 years. He worked various jobs before going to work for Jenkins Research and Manufacturing in Fitchburg in 1994. Steve retired from Jenkins as the shipping department manager in 2003. He and Kathy moved from Madison to Fish Creek, in Door County, in 2009.
Southern Door’s Brandon Kaczmarek will not be going down the same road as many other valedictorians upon graduation. While many valedictorians look to an Ivy League or another four-year university for their post-secondary education, Kaczmarek will be attending Fox Valley Technical College to pursue an associate’s degree in firefighting. After college and his current stint with the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department, he hopes to join a local career fire department after he completes college. Kaczmarek said some asked him if he was sure that he wanted to pursue firefighting, knowing what his grades were entering his final year of high school. He doubled down.
Several golfers from area high schools will try to punch their tickets to Madison on Tuesday at their respective sectional meets. Regional champions Luxemburg-Casco will tee off in the Marinette Sectional as a part of the fifth group. They will be joined by golfers from Ripon and Oconto Falls. Gibraltar's...
The Washington Island Islanders look to bounce back from their season's first loss when they travel to Maplewood to face the Mets. The Islanders gave up six unanswered runs after registering the game's first run in their 6-1 loss to Sister Bay their last time out. The Mets improved their record with a 9-2 win over Baileys Harbor.
Door County veterans’ organizations started Memorial Day ceremonies on Sunday at cemeteries throughout the area. The George W. Goetz Forestville American Legion Post 372 conducted their firing squad services at over 20 grave sites in southern Door County Sunday morning, including Clay Blanks Cemetery. Kewaunee County will be holding similar ceremonies on Monday morning. You can watch the Memorial Day service performed at Clay Banks Cemetery below.
The Green Bay Glory will look for their first win of the season when they travel south of the border to play the Chicago Dutch Lions. Laura Linares registered the equalizer with a header in the 89th minute to lead the Glory to a draw against Minnesota Aurora 1-1. Sunday marks the first match of the season for the Dutch Lions.
With more people comes more work for Door County emergency personnel. Just under 200 calls were received by the Door County Dispatch Center between Friday at 7 a.m. to Tuesday at 7 a.m. Door County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Pat McCarty says that is about what they see on a...
Residents of Door and Kewaunee counties continue to contract the virus, but there is good news to report in their public health departments’ most recent reports. In Door County, 58 of the 157 tests administered last week came back positive for COVID-19. In Kewaunee County, 21 people reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Those numbers do not reflect people who may have at-home tests come back positive. In both counties, the good news is there were no new hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week. Door County remains one of 24 counties in the medium COVID-19 community level, and Kewaunee County stayed as one of 38 counties in the low community level. Ten counties are listed at the high community level, where the most stringent mitigation strategies such as masking are recommended but not required.
The #2 seeded Luxemburg-Casco Spartans will host the #3 seeded Wrightstown Tigers in a WIAA Division 2 regional semi-final baseball on Tuesday afternoon. The Spartans are coming off a convincing 12-0 win over the Sturgeon Bay Clippers last Thursday. L-C Pitcher Owen Deprez dominated with 12 strikeouts while pitching a perfect five-inning game.
The area's track and field state qualifiers have a better idea of what to expect when they arrive in LaCrosse later this week. The WIAA released the heat sheets for the state track and field meet after the state held sectional meets across the state. The first events will take place on Friday. Below are the heat sheets with the local athletes highlighted.
Tim Kowols, Quinn Struck, and Mary Witteborg -- A close game got out of hand late in Maplewood as the Washington Island Islanders pulled away from the Mets 20-3. It started off as a close game between the Mets and the Islanders. The Mets earned the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. The second inning came up blank for both teams, but the Islanders got a run back to tie up the game, then added a second run to take the lead 2-1.
The long summer break from school may result in children staying home alone. A video training program from UW-Madison Extension can help prepare children to stay home unsupervised. The program teaches families how to develop a plan for emergencies. Renee Koenig is the Extension Educator at UW-Madison Extension in Kewaunee...
