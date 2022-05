I've always been extremely jealous of people who could draw, paint, or sculpt. Any kind of visual art to be honest. While I do possess a tiny amount of talent playing the guitar, visual kinds of art would be at the very bottom of my list of talents. I've always thought of music as the type of art that's like a present you have to unwrap. As you listen to a piece of music, you're slowly unwraping it and listening to it unfold. Visual art is much more immediate. It (for lack of a better term) smacks you in the face. It may take time to dissect and interpret, there is just an immediate gratification to it.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO