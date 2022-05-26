ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Deontay Wilder overwhelmed by statue in hometown, vows to fight again

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7dyH_0frPkB6100
Gary Cosby Jr. / The Tuscaloosa News

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been immortalized by his hometown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The city unveiled a statue of Wilder outside the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports on Wednesday because of his accomplishments in his decorated career, which the grateful fighter announced at the ceremony isn’t over.

Wilder was overwhelmed by the statue, which was created by local artist Caleb O’Connor.

“I love Tuscaloosa, Alabama. It holds a dear place in my heart and it forever will,” The Tuscaloosa News quoted Wilder as saying. “It’s just an amazing feeling, especially for the simple fact, I’m still, well, alive.

“You know, most times things [like this] happen [when] people retire or they die. And they gave me my flowers while I was alive. And that make me feel so happy.”

Tuscaloosa dignitaries heaped praise on their native son.

“Our organization has long supported Deontay Wilder and his journey to becoming a heavyweight champion,” Don Staley of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports said. “We’re proud of his accomplishments and are thrilled the visitor center will be home to this incredible statue.

“His championship title has put our community, Deontay’s hometown, on the map and his statue will pay tribute to that.”

Said Mayor Walt Maddox: “Today, we’re going to unveil a permanent reminder of what determination looks like, what fierceness looks like, what loyalty looks like, what conviction looks like, and most importantly, what inspiration looks like.

“And in the decades to come thousands upon thousands of people are going to stop at that statue and not just remember what Deontay accomplished. That’s only just a part of it, they themselves will see a beacon of hope.”

Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) has been the dominant U.S. heavyweight of his era. He was a titleholder from 2015 to 2020 and built a reputation as one of the biggest punchers in the history of the sport.

However, he was stopped by current champion Tyson Fury in his last two fights, which led to speculation that the 36-year-old might retire.

He made it clear on Wednesday that he’s not ready to walk away.

“Not at this moment in time,” he said. “You know, I’ve been highly requested. … So many people were telling me ‘Come back, come back.’ So, I’d say I’m back by popular demand. The business of boxing needs me.”

Comments / 1

Related
tdalabamamag.com

Watch Alabama’s summer enrollees move in on campus

The summer enrollees have arrived on campus at the University of Alabama. Alabama signed 24 student-athletes in its recent freshmen class, and thirteen enrolled in the spring. The final 11 names include Emmanuel Henderson, Elijah Prichett, Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr., Danny Lewis Jr., Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Hastings arrived on Sunday. All the freshmen will stay in Bryant Hall, which is traditional for athletes. Alabama’s social media profile released a video of the freshmen class moving in.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama contenders for pair of top-50 players in 2023

Alabama earned its splash commitment last week with the addition of Eli Holstein. It also has a bevy of visits set for June. But the past weekend saw a bit more recruiting momentum swing the Crimson Tide’s way. Two out-of-state players ranked in the top-50 nationally including Alabama among their finalists. In the case of a four-star running back, Nick Saban and co. knocked out another Southeastern Conference contender.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: A breakdown of Alabama’s 2022 regular season opponents for the fall

Alabama’s regular-season games versus Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas, and Austin Peay have dates and times announced for them in the fall. The Crimson Tide wants to return to the College Football Playoff and win a national championship. Nick Saban sees a chance to secure his eighth national title and seventh in Tuscaloosa. Alabama wants its 19th national championship in school history and fourth in the CFP era. The Tide will have some challenging matchups — including two national media is starting to hype up.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Walt Maddox
Person
Tyson Fury
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama freshman TE Danny Lewis is a red zone weapon

Alabama football’s freshman tight end, Danny Lewis has the potential to grow into a complete tight end at the University of Alabama. Touchdown Alabama Recruiting/Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown and reacted to some of the the top plays from Lewis’ senior season The full video can be streamed below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Kos#The Tuscaloosa News
Praise 93.3

PHOTOS: Flashback Funkfest Amazes at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Saturday

Top funk acts including Cameo played a phenomenal show Saturday night at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Five bands performed at the show, which was dubbed the Flashbank Funkfest, including Cameo, Dazz Band, S.O.S. Band and more. Check out dozens of photos from the show below, provided to Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa by...
Bham Now

15 ways to kick off Pride in Birmingham 2022

June is the month to honor Pride in Birmingham. We’ve gathered some exciting things to do this month with friends, so keep reading for the details. Central Alabama Pride is hosting a cocktail party to kick off Pride with local LGBTQ+ leaders. Get your tickets today—the price includes two drinks and hors d’ oeuvres. Let the pride-ification of summer begin!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Coaches, administrators earn AHSAA ‘Making a Difference Award’

The Alabama High School Athletic Association and Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association have selected seven coaches and administrators as recipients of the 2022 Making a Difference Award. One winner was named for each of the AHSAA’s seven classes from approximately 40 nominees received from schools, support organizations...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Legal Services Alabama hosting expungement clinic

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Legal Services Alabama is providing free expungement services on Friday, June 3 as part of the Road to Redemption series. Many times, people with a criminal records, no matter how small the charge, have trouble getting jobs or even housing. Expunging a small misdemeanor charge could change these outcomes.
WKRG News 5

Birmingham to host upcoming HBCU SpringComing Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The HBCU SpringComing Festival will be hosted for the first time in the South in Birmingham. The three-day event will take place at various locations downtown from May 27 to May 29. The festival is hosted by the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity and will celebrate the cultural contributions […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy